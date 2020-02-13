090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
In accordance with Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, the Imperial Valley Housing Authority will hold a Public Hearing concerning the submission of the Annual Plan to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2020 Five Year Plan. A Public Hearing will be held on April 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm. at the Imperial Valley Housing Authority Administrative Building located at 1402 D Street, Brawley, CA. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority Plan is available for public inspection at the Administrative Building, 1402 D Street, Brawley, California through March 31, 2020, between 8:00 am - 5:00 pm, on normal business days. L454 F13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.