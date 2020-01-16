090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE T.S. #: 02019-209 LOAN #: GRQ00-0883-F APN #: 063068003000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: LUZ YAEL AGUIRRE, A MARRIED WOMAN, AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 07/15/2013 Recording Date: 07/19/2013 Instrument Number: 2013016693 Book: --- Page Recorded in County: IMPERIAL State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 02/06/2020 at: 02:00PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Estimated Sale Amount: $179,549.23 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 420 BUCKSKIN RANCH ROAD, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 02019-209. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 01/08/2020 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492-5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0366169 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 01/16/2020, 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020 L402 J16,23,30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.