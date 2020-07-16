090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING/HEARING for State Administered CDBG/CDBG-CV Application
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Brawley will conduct a virtual ZOOM public hearing on July 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM, at the Brawley City Council Chambers in order to discuss community needs and potential projects for funding under the next fiscal year's (July 1 to June 30) State administered Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Funding for the State administered CDBG program will be published in a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) each program year. Eligible cities and counties may submit applications for funding according to the NOFA. Eligible activities under the CDBG program include homeownership assistance and housing rehabilitation programs; public facility and public improvements projects (including public improvements in support of new housing construction); public service programs, planning studies, economic development business assistance and microenterprise activities. Eligible activities under the CDBG program must meet one of the three national objectives listed in federal statutes: benefit to low -moderate income households or persons; elimination of slums and blight; or meeting urgent community development need (with prior department approval). The City of Brawley anticipates submitting an application under the CDBG/CDBG-CV1 NOFA published during the next program year. The City of Brawley anticipates receiving approximately $126,725.00 in CDBG Program Income that must be expended prior to expending awarded grant funds. The purpose of this public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the City of Brawley should apply for under the State administered CDBG program. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Alma Benavides, City Clerk at 760-351-3080. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City Clerk, City of Brawley at 383 Main Street, or you may telephone the City Clerk at 760-351-3080. In addition, information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday - Friday.
APPENDIX C 8
Department of Housing and Community Development Revised 6/3/2020 CDBG-CV NOFA The City of Brawley promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low- and moderate-income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, marital status or handicap. Dated: July 13, 2020 Alma Benavides, City Clerk PUBLISH: IV PRESS July 16, 2020 L697 Jy16
