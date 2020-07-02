090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Calipatria on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for the following officers: Two (2) members of the City Council Full term of four (4) year One (1) City Clerk Full term of four (4) year If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. The nomination period for these offices begins on July 13, 2020 and closes on August 7, 2020 at 5:00pm. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Dated: June 29, 2020 Catherine J. Hoff, City Clerk
NOTIFICACION DE ELECCION
NOTICIA SE DA POR ESTE MEDIO que una Eleccin Municipal General se llevara a cabo en la Ciudad de Calipatria el Martes, 3 de noviembre, 2020 para los siguientes Oficiales: Para dos (2) miembros del Concilio de la Ciudad Trmino completo de cuatro (4) aos Un (1) asiento para secretaria Municipal Trmino completo de cuatro (4) aos Si solo una persona o nadie es nominado(a) para una oficina electiva, el puesto para esa oficina electiva puede ser designado(a) concuerdo a los requisitos de la Seccin 10229 del Cdigo de Elecciones del Estado de California. El periodo de nominacin para estos puestos comienza el 13 de Junio de 2020 y cierra el 7 de Agosto de 2020 a las 5:00 pm Las urnas de eleccin estarn abiertas entre las horas de 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM Catherine J. Hoff, Secretaria Municipal FECHADO: Junio 29, 2020 L677 Jy2
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR TRASH/RECYCLING SERVICES
EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT (ECESD) is accepting proposals for trash and recycling services.
A complete packet and mandatory forms can be found on our website www.ecesd.org. To locate on our website, go to Departments Assistant Superintendent Maintenance Operations Contractors- Bids, Prequalification & CUPCCA. If you have questions, please contact Mike Reyla at mreyla@ecesd.org. Proposals are due date July 24th at 3:00pm. L679 Jy2,6
