NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE(S) (U.C.C. 6105 et seq. and B & P 24073 et seq.) Escrow No. 024683-S
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are: The Gore Group Enterprise, Inc., 2319 Christi Ave., Imperial, CA 92251 Doing Business as: ARCO AM PM All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s)/Licensee(s), is/are: None The name(s) and address(es) of the Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) are: Apple Valley Venture, Inc., 10261 Trademark Street, #D, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 The assets being sold are generally described as: all fixtures, equipment, goodwill, inventory, Alcoholic Beverage License and is/are located at: 1499 W. Main St., El Centro, CA 92243-2818 The type of license(s) and license no(s) to be transferred is/are: Off-Sale Beer and Wine License No. 20-571211 and are now issued for the premises located at: same The bulk sale and transfer of alcoholic beverage license(s) is/are intended to be consummated at the office of Mosaic Escrow, 451 W. Bonita #1, San Dimas, CA 91773 and the anticipated date of sale/transfer is 08/17/20. The purchase price or consideration in connection with the sale of the business and transfer of the license, is the sum of $1,200,000.00, including inventory, estimated at $100,000.00, which consists of the following: Description Amount Cash $375,000.00 New Loan $825,000.00 Total $1,200,000.00 It has been agreed between the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) and the intended Buyer/Applicant(s), as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions Code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Dated: July 23, 2020 The Gore Group Enterprise, Inc. /S/ Arun Gore, CFO Seller(s)/Licensee(s) Apple Valley Venture, Inc. /S/ Botrous Dahabreh, President Buyer(s)/Applicant(s) 7/30/20 CNS-3383516# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L717 Jy30
