NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT PLACEMENT OF WATER AND SEWER AVAILABILITY CHARGES ON TAX ROLLS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Water Code Sections 31031.6, 31032.1 - 31032.6, 31104 and 31104.6, the Service Director of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") has filed with the CVWD Clerk of the Board a written report containing a description of each parcel of real property in CVWD within Riverside County and Imperial County to which domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service has been made available, and showing thereon the amount of the domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service availability charge for each such parcel to be levied for Fiscal Year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. CVWD levies a domestic water availability charge per year for each acre of land or for each parcel of land less than an acre. CVWD also levies a sewage and waste service availability charge per year for each acre of land or for each parcel of land less than an acre. The levy is made against all lands within the above area to which domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service has been made available for any purpose by CVWD whether the water service and/or sewage and waste service was actually used or not. Parcels having an active service during the Fiscal Year 2019-2020, or any portion thereof, shall be considered as having met and satisfied such charges for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021, for up to the first acre of said parcel. No separate billings for such charges shall be rendered. The amount of the charges shall be added to the current year county tax rolls and shall be collected together with general taxes. A public hearing on the placement of these charges on the tax rolls will be held before the Board of Directors of CVWD at 8:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Steve Robbins Administration Building, 75-515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, California. Please note that no change/increase in the availability charges is proposed and the only action by the Board will be to consider continuing said charges at the same rates and placement on the tax rolls. Dated: June 11, 2020 /s/ Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF BRAWLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Brawley Union High School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to Final Adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 480 North Imperial Ave Brawley, CA 92227 Date: June 24, 2020 Time: 6:00 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Brawley Union High School Board Meeting Dates available for inspection: June 19, 2020 - June 24, 2020 During the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools
STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) Catherine B. Valenzuela, being first duly sworn, deposes and says: That she is employed as Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Irrigation District in which capacity she is in charge of the District's Books of Account; that she has at the request and on behalf of Directors of Imperial Irrigation District compiled from said Books of Account the foregoing statements and all thereof are to the best of her knowledge and belief true and correct.
IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT ) ) OFFICE OF SECRETARY ) THIS IS TO CERTIFY that the foregoing is a full, true, and correct copy of the Financial Statement for the year 2019 of Imperial Irrigation District, accepted by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on the 5th day of May, 2020. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and the Seal of said District this 3rd day of June, 2020.
