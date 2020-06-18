090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING COACHELLA VALLEY WATER DISTRICT PLACEMENT OF WATER AND SEWER AVAILABILITY CHARGES ON TAX ROLLS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Water Code Sections 31031.6, 31032.1 - 31032.6, 31104 and 31104.6, the Service Director of the Coachella Valley Water District ("CVWD") has filed with the CVWD Clerk of the Board a written report containing a description of each parcel of real property in CVWD within Riverside County and Imperial County to which domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service has been made available, and showing thereon the amount of the domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service availability charge for each such parcel to be levied for Fiscal Year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. CVWD levies a domestic water availability charge per year for each acre of land or for each parcel of land less than an acre. CVWD also levies a sewage and waste service availability charge per year for each acre of land or for each parcel of land less than an acre. The levy is made against all lands within the above area to which domestic water service and/or sewage and waste service has been made available for any purpose by CVWD whether the water service and/or sewage and waste service was actually used or not. Parcels having an active service during the Fiscal Year 2019-2020, or any portion thereof, shall be considered as having met and satisfied such charges for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021, for up to the first acre of said parcel. No separate billings for such charges shall be rendered. The amount of the charges shall be added to the current year county tax rolls and shall be collected together with general taxes. A public hearing on the placement of these charges on the tax rolls will be held before the Board of Directors of CVWD at 8:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Steve Robbins Administration Building, 75-515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, California. Please note that no change/increase in the availability charges is proposed and the only action by the Board will be to consider continuing said charges at the same rates and placement on the tax rolls. Dated: June 11, 2020 /s/ Sylvia M. Bermudez Sylvia M. Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L613 Jn11,18
STATE OF CALIFORNIA ) ) COUNTY OF IMPERIAL ) Catherine B. Valenzuela, being first duly sworn, deposes and says: That she is employed as Chief Financial Officer of Imperial Irrigation District in which capacity she is in charge of the District's Books of Account; that she has at the request and on behalf of Directors of Imperial Irrigation District compiled from said Books of Account the foregoing statements and all thereof are to the best of her knowledge and belief true and correct.
IMPERIAL IRRIGATION DISTRICT ) ) OFFICE OF SECRETARY ) THIS IS TO CERTIFY that the foregoing is a full, true, and correct copy of the Financial Statement for the year 2019 of Imperial Irrigation District, accepted by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on the 5th day of May, 2020. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and the Seal of said District this 3rd day of June, 2020.
L643 Jn11,18
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ROBERT A. ESPINOSA AKA ROBERT ANTHONY ESPINOSA CASE NO. EPR000731
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ROBERT A. ESPINOSA AKA ROBERT ANTHONY ESPINOSA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by DANIEL RICHARD ESPINOSA AND ROBERT DEAN ESPINOSA in the Superior Court of California, County of IMPERIAL. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that DANIEL RICHARD ESPINOSA AND ROBERT DEAN ESPINOSA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent's WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 07/17/20 at 8:30AM in Dept. 9 located at 939 MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92243 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner DEBRA M. OLSEN - SBN 90768, LAW OFFICES OF DEBRA M. OLSEN PO BOX 14402 LONG BEACH CA 90853
CITY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS PLAYGROUND SURFACING IMPROVEMENT PROJECT BID NO. 2020-06
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Imperial, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the offices of the City Clerk at 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 up to the hour of 10:00 AM. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. A Mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be conducted at 10:00 AM. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 on site (Sky Ranch Park- Lot at the corner of Boley Field Drive and Sandalwood Glenn Avenue), followed by a walkthrough of all sites. Sky Ranch Park, Victoria Ranch Park, Savanna Ranch Park scope of work is as follows: Remove, dispose, furnish and install existing pour in place playground rubber surfacing in ac cordance with ASTM 1292 and ASTM 1951 playground surfacing requirements. Aviation Park scope of work is as follows: Patch, clean and reseal existing pour in place playground rubber surfacing in accordance with ASTM 1292 and ASTM 1951 playground surfacing requirements . The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals, as required by the contract documents. Contractor will also be responsible for accurate measurements. Bid packages New (USBs) are available at the City of Imperial City Hall located at 420 South Imperial Avenue, Imperial, California 92251 upon payment of $85.00 non-refundable fee ($100.00 if mailed). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60- 4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, cashier's check or bid bond made payable to the City of Imperial for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties to be returned after the contract is awarded. In conformance with the State of California Public Contract Code Section 22300, the contractor may substitute securities for any funds withheld by the City to ensure performance under the contract. At request and expense of the contractor, securities equivalent to the amount withheld shall be deposited with the City or with a State or Federally chartered bank as the escrow agent who shall pay such funds to the contractor upon notification by the City of contractor's satisfactory completion of contract. The type of securities deposited and the method of release shall be approved by the City Attorney's office. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Imperial in Imperial County, State of California. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Imperial will retain five (5%) percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside:
ATTN: CITY CLERK PLAYGROUND SURFACING IMPROVEMENT PROJECT BID NO. 2020-06
The Proposal should be delivered no later than 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020, addressed as follows:
City of Imperial, City Hall City Clerk 420 S. Imperial Avenue, Imperial, CA 92251
Questions concerning the proposal should be directed to Tony Lopez, Park Superintendent, at (760) 355-3134 or via email: tlopez@cityofimperial.org. Questions should be received no later than 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Clarification desired by a proposer shall be requested in writing with sufficient time to allow for a response prior to the date RFPs are due. Oral explanation or instructions shall not be considered binding on behalf of the City. Any modifications to this solicitation will be issued by the City as a written addendum. The City will not consider proposals received after the specified time and date. This bid proposal does not commit the City of Imperial to award a contract or pay any costs associated with the preparation of a Proposal. The City of Imperial reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project (submitted on or after March 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 (with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1 (a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Any bid submitted by a contractor or subcontractor not properly licensed and not registered with the Department of Industrial Relations shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractor's license(s) sufficient to perform the work.
