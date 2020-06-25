090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that, the City of Brawley City Council will consider approving a Site Plan, Zone Change and General Plan Amendment at the next regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 for the following project: A site plan (SP20-01), zone change (ZC 20-01) and general plan amendment (GPA 20-01) was submitted by Dubose Design Group, on behalf of property owner Joshua Michael Paddock on property locatated at 1603 Malan Street, also known as the East 1/2 Lot 53 Brawley Subdivision 1, City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN 047-380-031 The property is currently zoned R-1(Single Family Residential) and is proposed to change to R-3(Residential Medium Density). In the General Plan the properties use is designated as Low Density Residential and the proposed use is Medium Density Residential. The proposed project is inteded to develop a future apartment complex up to 50 units. State of California Governor Gavin Newsom waived specific portions of the Brown Act by Executive Order for the period that social distancing measures are recommended. As the City Council is observing social distancing protocols as recommended, to maintain social distancing, physical presence is strongly discouraged. Alternative methods of participation are encouraged and should a member of the public wish to provide public comments, please submit written comments via email to Alma Benavides, City Clerk at abenavides@brawley-ca.gov or contact the Office of the City Clerk at 760-351-3059. The meeting to be held virtually, broadcasted live at www.facebook.com/TheHubatBrawleyEOC Copies of all project documents are available for public review outside the Planning Division located at 205 S. Imperial Avenue. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. Dated: June 19, 2020 Alma Benavides, City Clerk Publish: IV Press June 25, 2020 L669 Jn25
