SITE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT BLOCK FENCE & PAVING REPLACEMENT Calexico Homes Calexico, California IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY PROJECT CODE IV28-2019-Portion 1 INVITATION FOR BIDS
A. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority will receive bids for the Block Fence & Paving Replacement Project located at 1222 West Second Street in the City of Calexico located in Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1402 D Street, Brawley, California 92227, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. B. There shall be one (1) Base Bid. C. The project location consists of one site located within the City of Calexico, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. D. The project scope consists of the removal and replacement of concrete block walls, removal and replacement of concrete pavings, roof framing at dwelling unit entrances, replacement of entrance and security doors at (25) dwelling units located in the City of Calexico, California, County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. E. Documents are not available for review in the Owners or Architect's office. Reference sets of Documents will be on file at the following Plan Rooms: Yuma Southwest Associated General Contractors Association Contractors of America 350 West 16th Street, Suite 430 6212 Ferris Square, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Diego, CA 92121 Telephone: 928.539.9035 Telephone: 858.558.7444 F. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com G. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be made available. H. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents. J. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Imperial Valley Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. K. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for Satisfactory Bonds as follows: (1) Payment Bond complying with the IVHAs Procurement Policy L. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder whose Bid meets the requirement so of this Solicitation M. If equal bids are received from responsible Bidders, selection shall be made by drawing lots.
N. Bidders attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the attached Federal & State of California Wage requirements. O. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. P. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Q. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages as set forth is required. A copy of those wage rates will be provided to all Plan Holders by electronic mail. R. A Pre-Bid site visit will be conducted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the west end of the Project Site located at 1222 West Second Street in the City of Calexico. This is not a mandatory Pre-Bid site visitation; although all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the existing project site conditions. IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY L517 M12,19
