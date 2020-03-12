090 Legal Ads|
SITE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT BLOCK FENCE & PAVING REPLACEMENT Calexico Homes Calexico, California IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY PROJECT CODE IV28-2019-Portion 1 INVITATION FOR BIDS
A. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority will receive bids for the Block Fence & Paving Replacement Project located at 1222 West Second Street in the City of Calexico located in Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1402 D Street, Brawley, California 92227, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. B. There shall be one (1) Base Bid. C. The project location consists of one site located within the City of Calexico, California and County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. D. The project scope consists of the removal and replacement of concrete block walls, removal and replacement of concrete pavings, roof framing at dwelling unit entrances, replacement of entrance and security doors at (25) dwelling units located in the City of Calexico, California, County of Imperial as indicated on the drawings. E. Documents are not available for review in the Owners or Architect's office. Reference sets of Documents will be on file at the following Plan Rooms: Yuma Southwest Associated General Contractors Association Contractors of America 350 West 16th Street, Suite 430 6212 Ferris Square, Yuma, AZ 85364 San Diego, CA 92121 Telephone: 928.539.9035 Telephone: 858.558.7444 F. All inquiries regarding this project shall be directed to the Architect at the following address and telephone number. E-mail communications are encouraged. Please note that technical inquiries must be submitted in writing for a response. JAVIER DIAZ ARCHITECTS, INC. 2925 Vine Court El Centro, California 92243 760-427.7587 javier@jdiazarchitects.com G. Bid documents will made available to the Bidders in electronic .pdf format via email; there will be no fees required to obtain the documents. No printed sets of documents will be made available. H. Contact the Architect's office for complete information regarding the date of Documents availability, how to obtain Contract Documents. J. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Imperial Valley Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. K. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for Satisfactory Bonds as follows: (1) Payment Bond complying with the IVHAs Procurement Policy L. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder whose Bid meets the requirement so of this Solicitation M. If equal bids are received from responsible Bidders, selection shall be made by drawing lots.
SITE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT BLOCK FENCE & PAVING REPLACEMENT Calexico Homes Calexico, California IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY PROJECT CODE IV28-2019-Portion 1
N. Bidders attention is directed to the provision for Equal Employment Opportunity and Payment for all persons of no less than the minimum wage as set forth in the attached Federal & State of California Wage requirements. O. The Imperial Valley Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. P. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Q. Payment of not less than minimum salaries and wages as set forth is required. A copy of those wage rates will be provided to all Plan Holders by electronic mail. R. A Pre-Bid site visit will be conducted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the west end of the Project Site located at 1222 West Second Street in the City of Calexico. This is not a mandatory Pre-Bid site visitation; although all Bidders are encouraged to attend to make themselves familiar with the existing project site conditions. IMPERIAL VALLEY HOUSING AUTHORITY L517 M12,18
090 Legal Ads|
SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE NO. 1427.2
At its regular meeting of March 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Coachella Valley Water District ("District") will consider adoption of an Ordinance updating Regulations Governing Sanitation Service. The regular Board meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, at the following address: 51501 Tyler Street, Coachella, CA 92236. A copy of the full Ordinance, as proposed, shall be posted in the offices of the District at least 5 days prior to the Board meeting at which said Ordinance will be considered. The District's offices are located at the following addresses: 75515 Hovley Lane East, Palm Desert, CA 92211 and 51501 Tyler Street, Coachella, CA 92236. Written comments may be filed at any time prior to conclusion of the consideration of this matter and should be addressed to the attention of Clerk of the Board, Coachella Valley Water District, PO Box 1058, Coachella, CA 92236. Verbal comments may be made during the meeting prior to conclusion of the consideration of this matter. Summary of Ordinance The Ordinance would incorporate into the Regulations Governing Sanitation Service the restructured sewer service rates and charges that were previously adopted on June 27, 2017 by way of Ordinance 1435. The updates to the Regulations would include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) Part 1 Definitions; (2) Part 2 Authority; (3) Part 3 Service Connections; (4) Part 4 Charges; and (5) Part 9 Regulations of Wastes and Water. Dated: March 11, 2020 /s/ Sylvia Bermudez Sylvia Bermudez, Clerk of the Board Coachella Valley Water District L518 M12
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Notice is hereby given that City of Calexico (hereinafter referred to as "Owner") will receive sealed bids prior to the date and time stated for the Bid Opening for:
City of Calexico Fire Headquarters Station Replacement Project Calexico, CA
Bid package will include contract requirements, general conditions and requirements, technical drawings, and technical specifications which may be obtained electronically from the Architect: Ten Over Studio, Inc.
Candice Wong Ten Over Studio, Inc. (805) 541.1010 candicew@tenoverstudio.com
Sealed Bid for a new mission critical facility that complies with the California Essential Services Act. The project scope of work includes, but is not limited to: The demolition of the existing two story fire station #1 building. Demolition will involve the separation of the building and building systems (structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and communications) from the existing police station, which is to remain in place. The contractor will salvage select items from the existing fire station prior to demolition and deliver these items to the City. All existing items to remain in place must be protected. The existing radio tower and antennas must remain operational until the new 90 feet high freestanding radio tower is installed by the Contractor with installation of the new antenna and microwave dishes by the City communication vendors. The City will commission the new radio tower and confirm that all radio communications are in good working order before the existing radio tower and associated infrastructure can be removed by the Contractor. The City vendors will remove the existing radio antennas and dishes. The new fire station is one story and approximately 9,000 SF. The new station has three drive through apparatus bays with suppression support spaces, which include a turnout room with clean-up area, workshop, restroom, hose storage, air compressor room and mechanical support spaces. The firefighter living quarters include eight firefighter bunk rooms, four gender neutral restrooms, laundry, dayroom, dining, kitchen, and fitness room. The apparatus bays are designed to be a cooling center for the City during high temperature days. The site improvements include a new concrete driveway approaches, front concrete apron, rear concrete apron, decorative metal fencing with pedestrian and automatic sliding gates and keypads. New paving area in between the new fire station and existing police station. Renovation of an existing ADA parking area and new gravel area for the horizontal hose drying rack Contractor shall relocate existing overhead and underground utilities and install new underground utilities, new emergency generator with skid mounted fuel tank, an outside patio with BBQ area, and on-site parking for fire personnel. Project includes new and existing plantings and landscape areas, irrigation, and bio retention areas. The Bid Documents represent all work shall be performed as shown in the Contract Requirements, General Conditions and Requirements, Technical Drawings, and Technical Specification. The Bid Documents are prepared by Ten Over Studio, Inc. The basis for award will be to the lowest responsive bid received. For public works contracts awarded on and after January 1, 2015, those public works projects shall be subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. As of March 1, 2015, a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to submit a bid or to be listed in a bid proposal subject to the requirements of Public Contract Code section 4104 unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code. As of April 1, 2015, a contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to enter into, or engage in the performance of, any contract of public work (as defined by Division 2, Part 7, Chapter 1 (1720 et seq.) of the Labor Code) unless currently registered and qualified under Labor Code section 1725.5 to perform public work. Time of completion for the Project shall be under three hundred sixty five (365) calendar days from the date established in the Owner's Notice to Proceed. Bids will be sealed and filed in the City Clerk's Office of the Owner
City Hall Building 608 Heber Avenue Calexico, CA 92231
on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, before 2:00 p.m. on the clock designated by the Owner as the bid clock. Facsimile (FAX) copies and emailed electronic documents of the bid will not be accepted. Bids will be opened on April 21, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. as calculated by the clock designated by the Owner or its representative as the bid clock. Bidders are expected to attend and participate in one of the Pre-Bid Site Meetings for which bids will be submitted. All bidders should have experience working on mission critical facilities, the California Essential Services Act, and building public sector projects. This is a prevailing wage project. The pre-bid meetings will occur on March 30, 2020 at 1:30 pm and March 31, 2020 at 10 am. March 30, 2020 1:30 p.m. local time at City Council Chambers in City of Calexico, City Hall Building. March 31, 2020 10:00 a.m. local time at City Council Chambers in City of Calexico, City Hall Building. The intent of each pre-bid meeting is to briefly review the scope of work and visit the project site. Representatives of the City and the Architect's Office will be present to discuss the Project. The Owner will require the successful Bidder to achieve the minimum goal of 5% DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises) established in the bidding documents or to provide acceptable evidence of good faith efforts to do so. The DVBE documents must be sealed and filed in the City Clerk's Office of the Owner before 2:00 p.m. on April 21, 2020 at which time the bids (including the DVBE forms) will be opened in public. Bids must be accompanied by a bidder's bond, cashier's check, or certified check for at least ten percent (10%) of the amount of the base bid and made payable to the Owner. If a bid bond is used, it must be issued by an Admitted Surety (an insurance organization authorized by the Insurance Commissioner to transact surety insurance in the State of California during this calendar year), which shall be given as a guarantee that the bidder will enter into a Contract if awarded the Work and will be declared forfeited, paid to, or retained by the Owner as liquidated damages if the bidder refuses or neglects to enter into the Contract provided by the Owner after being requested to do so. The surety insurer must, unless otherwise agreed to by Owner in writing, at the time of issuance of the bond, have a rating not lower than "A-" as rated by A.M. Best Company, Inc. or other independent rating companies. Owner reserves the right to approve or reject the surety insurer selected by Contractor and to require Contractor to obtain a bond from a surety insurer satisfactory to the Owner. Bids must be accompanied by an executed Fingerprinting Notice and Acknowledgment. Pursuant to the Contract Documents, the successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment (Labor and Material) Bond in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Sum, and a Faithful Performance Bond in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Sum, said bonds to be secured from Admitted Surety insurers (an insurance organization authorized by the Insurance Commissioner to transact business of insurance in the State of California during this calendar year). The surety insurers must, unless otherwise agreed to by Owner in writing, at the time of issuance of the bonds, have a rating not lower than "A-" as rated by A.M. Best Company, Inc. or other independent rating companies. Owner reserves the right to approve or reject the surety insurers selected by the successful bidder and to require the successful bidder to obtain bonds from surety insurers satisfactory to the Owner. The bidder will be required to furnish insurance as set forth in the Contract Documents. The successful bidder will be allowed to substitute securities or establish an escrow in lieu of retainage, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22300, and as described in the Agreement Between Owner and Contractor and General Conditions. The Owner will not consider or accept any bids from contractors who are not licensed to do business in the State of California, in accordance with the California Public Contract Code, providing for the licensing of contractors. In accordance with Section 3300 of said Code, the bidder shall have a Class "B" license and shall maintain that license in good standing through Project completion and all applicable warranty periods. Bidder shall state the California contractor license number on the Designation of Subcontractors form for all subcontractors doing more than one-half of one percent (0.5%) of the bidder's total bid. An inadvertent error in listing a California contractor's license number shall not be grounds for filing a bid protest or for considering the bid nonresponsive if the bidder submits the corrected contractor's license number to the Owner within 24 hours after the bid opening, or any continuation thereof, so long as the corrected contractor's license number corresponds to the submitted name and location for that subcontractor. Subcontractors shall maintain their licenses in good standing through Project completion and all applicable warranty periods. Owner reserves the right to reject any bid as nonresponsive if bidder or any subcontractor is not licensed in good standing from the time the bid is submitted to Owner up to award of the Contract, whether or not the bidder listed the subcontractor inadvertently, or if a listed subcontractor's license is suspended or expires prior to award of the Contract. Owner also reserves the right to reject any bid as nonresponsive if a listed subcontractor's license is not in good standing to perform the work for which it is listed from the time of submission of the bidder's bid to award of the Contract. The Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, in the manner provided by law, has ascertained the general prevailing rate of per diem wages and rate for legal holidays and overtime work. The Contractor must pay for any labor therein described or classified in an amount not less than the rates specified. Copies of the required rates are on file at the Owner's business office and are available to any interested party on request. The Owner reserves the right to waive any irregularity and to reject any or all bids. Unless otherwise required by law, no bidder may withdraw its bid for a period of sixty (60) days after the date set for the opening thereof or any authorized postponement thereof. The Owner reserves the right to take more than sixty (60) days to make a decision regarding the rejection of bids or the award of the Contract. Advertise: 1st Publication Date: March 12, 2020 By:____Diego Favila _____ Its:_____Fire Chief________ L523 M12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.