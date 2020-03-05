090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PUBLIC AUCTION
Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles EA No. 0028341-D No. 18stpb02964 In the Matter of the Estate of DARSHAN LAL SACHDEVA, aka SACHDEVA DARSHAN, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator as Administrator of the estate of DARSHAN LAL SACHDEVA, aka SACHDEVA DARSHAN, Deceased will sell at Public Auction on March 7, 2020, at 11:35 A.M.., The auction will be conducted at 5940 Fulcher Avenue, North Hollywood, CA. The properties, hereinafter described, will be sold to the highest and best bidder upon the terms and conditions hereinafter mentioned, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, all the right, title and interest that the estate of said decedent has by operation of law or otherwise acquired other than, or in addition to, that of said decedent at the time of death, subject to the confirmation by the Superior Court, in and to all of that certain real properties described as follows, to-wit: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Imperial, State of California, and is described as follows: Auction A: Lot 7, Block 4, in Tract No. 711, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Map filed in Book 8, Page 35 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 007-273-020-000 Commonly known as: 1574 Desert Sea Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction B: Lot 3, Block 16, Tract No. 545, County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 7, Page 45 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 008-113-003-000 Commonly known as: 1173 Arrowhead Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction C: Lot 2, Block 7, in Tract No. 547, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-084-006-000 Commonly known as: 2630 Alpine Pl, Salton City/Thermal, Ca. Auction D: Lot 4, Block 16, in Tract No. 545, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 7, Page 45 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 008-113-004-000 Commonly known as: 1169 Arrowhead Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction E: Lot 4, Block 5, in Tract No. 547, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-114-004-000 Commonly known as: 2632 Dana Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction F: Lot 5, Block 5, in Tract No. 547, in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 6, Page 13 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-114-005-000 Commonly known as: 2634 Dana Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction G: Lot 24, Block 6, in Tract No. 549, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 5, Page 42 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-072-011-000 Commonly known as: 2677 Lodi Ave, Thermal, Ca. Auction H: Lot 23, Block 6, in Tract No. 549, in the County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map on file in Book 5, Page 42 of Final Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of Imperial Co. Assessor's Parcel No: 009-072-010-000 Commonly known as: 2681 Lodi Ave, Thermal, Ca All Real Property is SOLD "As- is" where is, with no warranty expressed on implied. The first Ten Thousand dollars or 10% deposit must be in the form of a Cashier's Check. Subject to conditions, covenants, restrictions, reservations, and terms of record. The sale will be made on the following terms: Cash in lawful money of the United States upon the confirmation of sale. A 45 day escrow. Taxes, shall be pro-rated to the close of escrow. The undersigned reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to postpone the sale from time to time in accordance with the provisions of Section 10305 of the Probate Code. Dated: February 7, 2020 The Office of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator, as Administrator of the estate of said Decedent KENNEDY-WILSON, (310) 887-6225
2/20, 2/27, 3/5/20
CNS-3344237# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L470 F20,27,M5
CITY OF BRAWLEY NOTICE AND INVITATION TO BIDDERS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. CML 5167(039) WILDCAT DRIVE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT FROM SOUTH WESTERN AVENUE TO SOUTH FIRST STREET SPECIFICATION NO. 2019-04
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids for Wildcat Drive Improvements Project from South Western Avenue to South First Street will be received by the City of Brawley (City) in the offices of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, California 92227 until 2:00 P.M. Local Time, on March 24, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. No late bids will be accepted. The Contract for the work advertised will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. The city reserves the right to reject all bids, waive any irregularities or to dispense with further bidding. BID BOND: Shall be completed in the forms provided as per Instructions to Bidders, and accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check or a Bid Bond executed in favor of the City of Brawley in an amount of ten percent of the bid, to be forfeited as fixed and liquidated damages should bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated Damages of $500.00 per calendar day are included in this project. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor, and incidentals as required by the Plans, Specifications and contract documents. The Improvements proposed for this project include roadway improvements and P.C.C. infrastructure installation such as curb and gutter, cross gutters, sidewalks, and two (2) ADA compliant curb returns along the south side of Wildcat Drive between Western Avenue and South First Street. Proposed roadway improvements, storm drain improvements, and water pipeline improvements shall comply with the City of Brawley Standards. It is intended that the work be completed in every respect under the Contract, and such items or details not mentioned above that are required by the Contract documents shall be furnished, performed, placed, constructed, or installed by the Contractor. COMPLETION OF WORK: The work must be completed within 120 calendar days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. CONTRACTOR'S LICENSE: The contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. PRE-BID MEETING: A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held to familiarize all interested bidders with the conditions of the project and the project site. The meeting will convene at 10:00 a.m., at the Department of Public Works, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA on March 10, 2020, with a walkthrough of the project site after the meeting. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): The City of Brawley has a DBE goal of Twenty One Percent (21%) for this project DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS-REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT FOR AWARD: No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code section 1771.1(a)]. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations FEDERAL & STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: In accordance with the provisions of California Labor Code Sections 1770, et seq., as amended, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of per diem wages in accordance with the standards set forth in such Sections for the locality in which the WORK is to be performed. It shall be mandatory upon the CONTRACTOR to whom the WORK is awarded and upon any subcontractor under CONTRACTOR to pay not less than said specified rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the WORK. Statutory provisions for penalties for failure to pay Prevailing Wage Rates will be enforced. STATE PREVAILING WAGE RATES: Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, the Director of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rate of wages and employer payments for health and welfare, vacation, pension and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. These rates and scales are attached within this package. The contractor to whom the contract is awarded and the subcontractors under him must pay not less than these rates for this area to all workers employed in the execution of this contract. APPRENTICES: Attention is directed to the provisions of Sections 1777.5 and 1777.6 of the Labor Code Concerning the employment of apprentices by the Contractor or any subcontractor under him. It shall be the Contractor's responsibility to ensure that all persons shall comply with the requirements of said sections in the employment of apprentices. RETENTION: City will retain a portion of the Contract price as required by law. The Contractor may substitute securities in place of the retained funds withheld by the City. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed under Ca. Public Contract Code 22300, may be used by the Contractor. BIDDING DOCUMENTS: Bidding documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk, 383 Main Street, Brawley, CA 92227, (760) 351-3059 Monday thru Friday from 8 am - 12 pm and 1 pm - 5 pm (closed from 12 pm - 1 pm) at a cost of $50.00 (non-refundable) for each set of contract documents. Bidding documents will be mailed to bidder at the bidder's request; however, the City will not be responsible for delays in mail delivery. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Questions during the bidding process shall be directed to Mr. Andres Miramontez, 180 South Western Avenue, Brawley, CA., Telephone (760) 344-5800 ext. 14, Fax (760) 344-5612 or by email at amiramontez@brawley-ca.gov, no later than 5:00 p.m. March 13, 2020. PUBLISHED: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS Alma Benavides, City Clerk February 21, 2020 March 5, 2020 L472 F21,M5
Crown Castle has an existing 202-foot self-support telecommunications tower at the following site: 3842 Scott, Desert Shores, Imperial County, CA 92274, LAT:33-24-26.61 N, LONG:116-2-43.95 W. The proposed lighting on the tower is medium intensity dual red and white lights. Any interested party that believes the proposed action may have a significant impact on the environment may file a Request for Environmental Review (Request) to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Such Request may only raise environmental concerns. Information regarding the project may be found under file number A115777 on the FCC website www.fcc.gov/asr/applications. The Request must be filed with the FCC within 30 days of the notice being posted on the FCC website. The FCC strongly encourages that all Requests be filed electronically at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Requests may also be mailed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554, ATTN: Ramon Williams. The Request must also be served upon Crown Castle by mailing a copy to 2000 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317 ATTN: Legal Department. 3/5/20 CNS-3347614# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L492 M5
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS
2nd STREET, DOOL AVENUE AND BEACH AVENUE WATER PIPELINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT 1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for the construction of the 2nd Street, Dool Ave. and Beach Ave. Water Pipeline Replacement Project. 2. SCOPE OF WORK A. 2nd Street, Dool Ave. and Beach Ave. Water Pipeline Replacement Project: The work shall include the procurement of materials and the installation of a new 8 inch diameter water main pipeline along 2nd Street from Blair Avenue to Andrade Avenue. The project also includes the installation of 8 inch diameter water main pipelines along Dool Avenue and Beach Avenue between 2nd Street and 7th Street. The project also includes connecting existing water services and fire hydrants to the new water main pipelines. The project will also include traffic control implementation and erosion control. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE The 2nd Street, Dool Ave. and Beach Ave. Water Pipeline Replacement Project shall be completed within 90 calendar days after contract has been awarded and the notice to proceed has been issued. 4. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late, fax or emailed BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Copies of plans and specifications may be obtained at the Office of the Public Works Director/City Engineer, at 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California, for a non-refundable fee of $25.00. A charge of $20.00 extra shall apply if the documents are to be mailed. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guarantee of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter into the contract. All guarantees are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price items and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David B. Dale, City Manager City of Calexico L507 M5
