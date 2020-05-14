090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE EL CENTRO REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No. 77-51 notice is hereby given that three (3) scheduled vacancies will exist effective June 30, 2020 on the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. Applications are now being accepted for the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. Interested individuals may pick up an application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's website at www.cityofelcentro.org. All applications must be submitted on or before May 26, 2020 to the City Clerk. The successful appointees will serve for three (3) years with term ending on June 30, 2023. Appointees will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office, and complete the AB 1234 Ethics Training for Local Officials. Appointments to the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma Wyles, CMC City Clerk L594 M14

NOTICE OF SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE LIBRARY AND COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD THE CITY OF EL CENTRO
Pursuant to Section 54974 of the California Government Code and El Centro Resolution No. 77-51 notice is hereby given that four (4) scheduled vacancies exist effective June 30, 2020 on the Library & Community Services Board, two (2) (Voting Members) and two (2) (Non-Voting Members). Applications are now being accepted for Library and Community Services Board (Voting Members) and (Non-Voting Members). Interested individuals may pick up an application in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 1275 Main Street or download the application off the City of El Centro's web site at www.cityofelcentro.org. All applications must be submitted on or before May 26, 2020 to the City Clerk. The successful appointees will serve a three (3) year term ending June 30, 2023. Appointees will serve with no compensation, will be required to file a Form 700 Statement of Economic Interest within thirty (30) days after assuming office, and complete an AB 1234 Ethics Training Course for Local Officials. Appointment to the Library and Community Services Board shall not be made by the City Council for at least ten (10) working days after publication in the local newspaper and posting of this notice in the office of the City Clerk. Norma W, CMC City Clerk L595 M14
