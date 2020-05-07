Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Near record high temperatures. High 106F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High near 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.