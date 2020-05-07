090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Imperial Unified School District at its regular meeting on May 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction at $4.08 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction at $0.66 a square foot. Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995 authorize the proposed fees. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the Districts administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on July 13, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board. L566 A30,M7
090 Legal Ads|
CITY OF CALEXICO INVITATION FOR BIDS TAXIWAY A REHABILITATION FAA AIP NO.: 3-06-0034-018-2020
1. GENERAL INFORMATION The City of Calexico is inviting bids for Taxiway A Rehabilitation at the Calexico International Airport, in the City of Calexico. 2. SCOPE OF WORK The proposed work includes, but is not limited to, reconstructing the pavement of the full length parallel taxiway and adjacent interfacing pavement areas with a completely new asphalt concrete pavement section, and other incidental improvements such as shoulder and infield grading, installation of drainage improvements, airfield lights and signs relocations, adjustment to grade, pavement markings, perimeter fence relocation, and other miscellaneous items. 3. PROJECT SCHEDULE The notice to proceed with construction will be issued after all construction submittals (and resubmittals if necessary) have been made by the Contractor and approved by the Engineer. All phases of construction shall be complete within 135 calendar days from the date stipulated in the notice to proceed but no later than 210 calendar days from the date of contract award. 4. TECHNICAL INQUIRES Pre-submittal procedural or technical inquires must be submitted to Lilliana Falomir, Public Works Manager via email at falomirl@calexico.ca.gov by 5:00p.m. on May 19, 2020. 5. PROPOSAL REQUIREMENTS SEALED PROPOSAL will be accepted at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California until 2:00 p.m. on May 26, 2020, at which time all proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Late BIDS will be considered unresponsive. A summary of the bids will be presented to the City Council at their meeting of July 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, California. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing, on the outside, the name of the bidder, his/her address, and the name of the project for which the bid is submitted. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified in the bid form. Electronic version on the plans and specification may be obtained for a non-refundable fee of $7.50. Please contact the Public Works Department at 760/768-2160 or via email at falomirl@calexico.ca.gov. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Calexico. No bid will be received unless it is made on the prescribed bid form furnished by the Public Works Director/City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a guaranty of cash, certified check, and cashier check or bidders' bond made payable to the City of Calexico for an amount equal to at least ten percent of the bid. Such guaranty to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fails to enter the contract. All guaranties are to be returned after the contract is awarded. The bid may be considered incomplete and be disqualified if any of the following information is not provided. Proposal/Bid Form Workmen's Compensation Certificate Bid Bond Drug/Alcohol Testing Requirements Proposal Agreement Noncollusion Affidavit Subcontractor's Listing Corporate Certification Partnership Information 1. On the bid form(s), the unit price item and total contract price must be written in words and figures. The words and figures shall appear on the blank spaces provided. 2. On page 84, Subcontractor's Listing shall be completed. If no subcontractor will be used, indicate an "X" mark on the space provided for "No" subcontractor. Prevailing Wage Rates: In accordance with the provision of Section 1770 to 1781 of the Labor Code as duly enacted by the State of California, the City Council of the City of Calexico has ascertained the general prevailing rate of wages applicable to the work to be done as those shown in the specifications of the work. Information on the current prevailing wages can be obtained by contacting the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Labor Statistics and Research, P.O. Box 603, San Francisco, California 94101 (415) 737-2794 or http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD/index.htm. All bids are to be compared on the basis of the Public Works Director/City Engineer's estimate of the quantities of work to be done. A bid will only be accepted from a Contractor who is licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division 3, of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California as amended. In addition, the Contractor, sub-contractors, and suppliers shall also have a business license issued by the City prior to commencing work. Special attention of all prospective bidders is called to "Proposal Requirements and General Conditions" annexed to the blank form of the Proposal for full directions as to bidding, etc. The City of Calexico has a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of eight percent (8%) If bidder is a corporate entity and is awarded the contract, prior to execution of the contract, Contractor shall submit satisfactory, documentary proof that the person(s) executing said contract on the behalf of said corporation has authority to do so. CITY'S RIGHT RESERVED: The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in a bid, and to make awards in the interest of the City. David Dale, City Manager City of Calexico L582 M7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.