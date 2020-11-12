090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitations for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Assessment Appeals Board
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Assessment Appeals Board. Vacancies: One (1) member -three (3) year term One (1) alternate member - three (3) year term As per County Ordinance No. 1452, Chapter 2.130, ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARDS, Section 2.130.040 QUALIFICATIONS for members are as follows: No person shall be eligible for appointment as a regular or alternate member of either board unless he or she meets the following criteria: (a) a minimum of five years' professional experience in this state as a certified public accountant or public accountant, a licensed real estate broker, an attorney, a property appraiser accredited by a nationally recognized professional organization, or a property appraiser certified by the state office of real estate appraisers (b) is a person who the nominating member of the Board of Supervisors has reason to believe is possessed of competent knowledge of property appraisal and taxation. If you are interested please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than Wednesday, November 25, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Assessment Appeals Board County of Imperial
L854 N12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.