NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT
Posted this day, November 19, 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
the scheduled November 20, 2020 meeting of the Hearing Board of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District regarding the Air Pollution Control Officer's Petition for an Order for Abatement for Imperial Irrigation District regarding exposed Salton Sea playa at the Red Hill Bay Project has been postponed. The new date of the public hearing will be published in the newspaper and will be posted on the Air Pollution Control District's website. THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Mary Walla Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: November 17, 2020 L865 N19
