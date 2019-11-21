090 Legal Ads|
LIEN SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 18 HOND SHHFK7G4XJU230555 To be sold by: JT Towing, 467 West Aten Road, Imperial, Imperial County, CA 92251 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the above signed for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. LienTek Solutions, Inc. P.O. Box 443 Bonita, CA 91908 11/21/19 CNS-3315434# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L301 N21
