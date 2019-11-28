Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 65F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine. High 62F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.