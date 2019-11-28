090 Legal Ads|
The Imperial County Office of Education-Migrant Education Program Region 6, which is located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, California, 92243 is soliciting bids for University-Based Summer Institute, which 10 school districts with students from K-10th will participate. The University-Based Summer Institute will provide the following services: 1) Recruit and hire 32 University Education Division Teacher Candidates and Professional development providers; be responsible of their hired personnel; 2) Train the School District Migrant Education Summer Teachers; 3) Monitor the implementation of the curriculum that is uniquely designed for Migrant students; 4) Insure personnel provide support for the implementation of the curriculum to include site visitations; 5) Organize a University orientation for parents and students; 6) Conduct surveys by participants and teacher interns; 7) Submit timely monthly financial reports to ICOE. More information regarding bid information please refer to the following website www.icoe.org. Please submit your bids to ICOE-Migrant Education Program Department to Dr. Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP Senior Director at skofford@icoe.org no later than December 20, 2019 at 5 PM. Responses will be provided December 30, 2019. L317 N25,26,27,28,29,D2,3,4,5,6
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Drew Solar, LLC A. Resolution for the Approval of Water Supply Assessment with Findings; B. Resolution for the Certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and Adopt Find ings; C. Resolution for the Adoption of the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); D. Resolution for the Approval of the Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project E. Resolution for the Approval of General Plan Amendment (GPA) #17-0006; F. Ordinance Update for Division 25, Chapter 27 and Resolution for the Approval of Zone Change (ZC) #17-0007; G. Resolution for the Approval of Parcel Map (PM) #02478; H. Resolution for the Approval of six (6) Conditional Use Permits (CUP's) #17-0031, #17-0032, #17-0033, #17-0034, #17-0035 and #18-0001 for Drew Solar Project; I. Resolution for the Approval of Variance (V) #17-0003; Date of Meeting: December 17, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: 100 Mega-Watt Photovoltaic Facility with fixed-tilt or tracker structures and a bat tery storage facility Project Numbers & Names Water Supply Assessment with Findings; Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and Adopt Findings; Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project General Plan Amendment (GPA) #17-0006; Zone Change (ZC) #17-0007; Parcel Map (PM) #02478; Conditional Use Permit #17-0031, Conditional Use Permit #17-0032, Conditional Use Permit #17-0033, Conditional Use Permit #17-0034, Conditional Use Permit #17-0035 Conditional Use Permit #18-0001 Variance (V) #17-0003; Project Name/ Applicants: Drew Solar, LLC Location: The proposed Project site is located on six parcels (APNs 052-170-039-000, 052-170-067-000, 052-170-031-000, 052-170-032-000, 052-170-056-000, 052-170-037-000) approximately 6.5 miles southwest of City of El Centro, California and 7.5 miles directly west of Calexico, California. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Projects. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, Drew Solar, LLC as follows: A. Resolution for the Approval of Water Supply Assessment with Findings; B. Resolution for the Certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and Adopt Find ings; C. Resolution for the Adoption of the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); D. Resolution for the Approval of the Development Agreement (DA) for Drew Solar Project E. Resolution for the Approval of General Plan Amendment (GPA) #17-0006; F. Ordinance Update for Division 25, Chapter 27 and Resolution for the Approval of Zone Change (ZC) #17-0007; G. Resolution for the Approval of Parcel Map (PM) #02478; H. Resolution for the Approval of six (6) Conditional Use Permits (CUP's) #17-0031, #17-0032, #17-0033, #17-0034, #17-0035 and #18-0001 for Drew Solar Project; I. Resolution for the Approval of Variance (V) #17-0003; All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IGS, LLC One (1) Conditional Use Permit #19-0018 for Valencia 3 Solar Project Date of Meeting: December 10, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The Project applicant is requesting approval of one (1) CUP for 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation facility Project Numbers & Names One (1) CUP #19-0018 Project Name/ Applicants: Valencia 3 Solar Project/IGS, LLC Location: The proposed project is located within the unincorporated County area at 20 W. Harris Road, Mesquite Lake Area, Imperial, CA, Assessor's Parcel Number 040-360-034-000. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 19-0018 for modification of the CUP conditions. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, CUP#19-0018 for Valencia 3 Solar Project. 1. Find CUP#19-0018 is categorical exempt from CEQA per Section 15061 (b) (3); and 2. Adopt the attached Resolutions and Supporting Findings authorizing CUP#19-0018; therefore, authorizing the Planning & Development Services Department's Director to execute the CUP Agreement with the attached conditions of approval. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
IGS, LLC One (1) Conditional Use Permit #19-0019 for Valencia 2 Solar Project Date of Meeting: December 10, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The Project applicant is requesting approval of one (1) CUP for 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation facility Project Numbers & Names One (1) CUP #19-0019 Project Name/ Applicants: Valencia 2 Solar Project/IGS, LLC Location: The proposed project is located within the unincorporated County area at 3575 Highway 111, Imperial CA., Mesquite Lake Area, Assessor's Parcel Number 040-250-023 & 031-000. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Conditional Use Permit (CUP) 19-0019 for modification of the CUP conditions. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, CUP#19-0019 for Valencia 3 Solar Project. 1. Find CUP#19-0019 is categorical exempt from CEQA per Section 15061 (b) (3); and 2. Adopt the attached Resolutions and Supporting Findings authorizing CUP#19-0019; therefore, authorizing the Planning & Development Services Department's Director to execute the CUP Agreement with the attached conditions of approval. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Le Conte Energy Storage Project A. Resolution for the Approval of the Certification of the Supplemental Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) (SFEIR SCH 2010111056) and Adopt Findings; B. Resolution for the Adoption of the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); C. Resolution for the Approval of one (1) Conditional Use Permits (CUP's) #18-0018 Date of Meeting: December 17, 2019 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: 125 Mega-Watt Energy Storage Facility Project Numbers & Names Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and Adopt Findings; Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); Conditional Use Permit #18-0018 Project Name/ Applicants: Le Conte Energy Storage Project Location: On a portion of parcel 052-190-041 on approximately 5 acres. The project site is general ly located south of Hwy 98, east of the West Main Canal and Drew Switchyard PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on the following Projects. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying, Le Conte Energy Storage Project as follows: A. Resolution for the Certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and Adopt Find ings; B. Resolution for the Adoption of the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MM&RP); C. Resolution for the Approval of one (1) Conditional Use Permit #18-0018 for Drew Solar Project; All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
