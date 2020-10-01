090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Felix Sornia Ruben Gonzalez Will be sold at Public Auction on October 15th, 2020 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L783 S24,O1
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Noel Stella Ellison Jose Antonio Villarruel Sr.
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Stella Noelle Villarruel
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 02, 2019 (02 de Diciembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Winterhaven, CA
2. A hearing will be held on (date) November 23, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 23 de Noviembre del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 A.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: September 18, 2020 Fecha: 18 de Septiembre del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Divanne Garrido Empleado por: Divanne Garrido L786 S24,O1,8,15
AGENDA October 22, 2020 8:30 a.m. Governor's Executive Order N-25-20 allows the Commissioners and the public to participate in the meeting via teleconference. The call-in number for this meeting is: 712-770-5565 Passcode: 152727
SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION
All supporting documentation is available for public review on our webpage www.iclafco.com/hearings
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA)
All supporting documentation is available for public review in the Imperial County Local Agency Formation Commission office located at 1122 State Street, Suite D, El Centro CA 92243. 1. Roll Call 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of Consent Items: A. Minutes from April 23, 2020 B. Minutes from August 27, 2020 C. Project Report update 4. Public Comments: This is the time for the public to address the Commission on items that are within the jurisdiction of LAFCO but are not on the agenda. Members of the public may comment on items that are on the agenda when that item is being addressed by the Board. Speaking time is limited to three (3) minutes. The Commission is prohibited from discussing or taking any ac tion on any item not appearing on the agenda.
ANNOUNCMENTS
5. A. Announcements by the Commissioners. i. Update on CALAFCO Board (Commissioner Kelley) ii. Update on Southern Region meeting (Commissio ner West) iii. CALAFCO dues B. Announcements by the Executive Officer.
PUBLIC HEARING ITEM(S)
6. [8:30] Public hearing to consider the approval of the Service Area Plan(SAP)/Municipal Service Review(MSR)/Sphere of Influence(SOI) for the Imperial Irri gation District (IID 1-16)
L802 O1
Notice of Availability AB 617 Community Emissions Reduction Plan Annual Report for the El Centro-Heber-Calexico Corridor (2020)
Assembly Bill 617 (AB 617), (C. Garcia, Chapter 136, Statutes 2017), and the California Air Resources Board's (CARB) Community Air Protection Blueprint, requires air districts to prepare annual reports which summarizes the status of implementing strategies from Community Emissions Reduction Plans (CERPs). The Board of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District adopted the CERP for the El Centro-Heber-Calexico Community Corridor (Community Corridor) on October 8, 2019, with the CERP providing the framework and strategies for reducing air emissions in the Community Corridor. This first annual report covers the progress of implementation for the Community Corridor from October 1, 2019 through September 25, 2020. The 2020 CERP Annual Report is available at the Imperial County AB 617 website at: https://www.icab617community.org/. To obtain a hard copy of the report, please visit the ICAPCD office located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA. L796 O1
