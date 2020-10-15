090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Noel Stella Ellison Jose Antonio Villarruel Sr.
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Stella Noelle Villarruel
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 02, 2019 (02 de Diciembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Winterhaven, CA
2. A hearing will be held on (date) November 23, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 23 de Noviembre del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 A.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: September 18, 2020 Fecha: 18 de Septiembre del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Divanne Garrido Empleado por: Divanne Garrido L786 S24,O1,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
HEBER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT 2020 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FINANCIAL AUDIT SERVICES
Proposals Due: October 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Heber Public Utility District is seeking a qualified firm to perform auditing services for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, with an option to extend for up to three subsequent fiscal years. Firm principals and all assigned key staff shall be independent Certified Public Accountants with the State of California. Qualifying firms can obtain an RFP packet with required proposal documents on HPUD's website at: www.heber.ca.gov or by contacting Lexandra Carmelo, Finance Manager (760) 482-2440 or e-mail at lcarmelo@heber.ca.gov. Proposals are due by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted. Sealed proposals must be delivered via mail or hand delivery to: Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) Attention: Laura Fischer, General Manager Confidential: Bid Proposal - Financial Audit Services 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 103 Heber, CA 92249 HPUD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and untimely or non-compliant proposals will be rejected. L789 S25,30,O2,8,15
090 Legal Ads|
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT KENNEDY GARDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILLIAM MORENO JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BORDER LINK ANTENNA & SPORTS FIELD LIGHTING PROJECT Bid Deadline: October 22, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 901 ANDRADE AVE CALEXICO CA 92231 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (2) base bids, (1) combined bid and alternate deducts as described in bidding documents The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, construction Sport Field Lighting Standards and supporting electrical and data connections. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT 30 TECHNOLOGY PARKWAY SOUTH, SUITE 100 NORCROSS, GA 30092 Phone: 800-424-3996 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within SIXTY (60) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the job site: JOB SITE: WILLIAM MORENO JR. HIGH SCHOOL 1202 KLOKE RD. CALEXICO, CA 92231 CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT L808 O8,15
090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD VACANCIES (2 VACANCIES)
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board. Members are appointed for a three-year term by the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors. The following are expectations of applicants: 1) A commitment to the Hearing Board to the Air Pollution Control District 2) General members of the public, who are familiar with the services provided by the Air Pol lution Control District to the County of Imperial, may apply. 3) Recommended that applicant have professional or personal experience in the following background areas: healthcare, medicine, law, and/or engineering 4) A commitment to regularly attend scheduled hearings Board members are paid $45 per meeting and all expenses for training are paid for by the Air District. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than Friday, October 23, 2020.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L818 O15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.