090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4394-40(a) Title Order No. 05940811 APN 035-030-021 and 020-130-006 TRA No. 090-001 and 058-000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/15/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/12/2020 at 02:00PM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 04/15/2016 as Document No. 2016007222 and the Amended and Restated Deed of Trust, Assignment of Rents and Leases, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing dated 04/29/2016 and recorded on 05/05/2016 as Document No. 2016008587 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: Delta Plantation, Inc., a California corporation, as Trustor, in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of Imperial, State of California, described as follows: Parcel 1: The Northwest quarter of Tract 177, Township 13 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Excepting therefrom the North 1290.00 feet of the West 311.00 feet thereof. Said land being known as Parcel "B" of Record of Survey filed in book 8, page 70 of Records of Surveys of the Imperial County. Parcel 6: The Southeast quarter of Section 16, Township 12 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Assessor's Parcel Numbers: 035-030-021-000; 020-130-006-000 TOGETHER WITH THE PERSONAL PROPERTY GENERALLY DESCRIBED Together with all easements, rights-of-way and rights used in connection with or as a means of access to any portion of the real property described on Exhibit A attached hereto; all tenements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereof and thereto; all right, title and interest of Trustor, owned as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter acquired, in and to any land lying within the right-of-way of any street, open or proposed, adjoining said real property, and any and all sidewalks, alleys and strips and gores of land adjacent to or used in connection with said real property; all buildings, structures, fixed assets, fixtures, improvements and landscaping as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter annexed, affixed, attached, erected or located on said real property; all development rights, governmental or quasi- governmental licenses, permits or approvals, zoning rights and other similar rights or interests which relate to the development, use or operation of, or that benefit or are appurtenant to, said real property; all mineral rights, oil and gas rights, air rights, water or water rights, including without limitation, all wells, canals, ditches and reservoirs of any nature and all rights thereto, appurtenant to or associated with said real property, whether decreed or undecreed, tributary or non-tributary, surface or underground, appropriated or unappropriated, and all well permits, water service contracts, drainage rights and other evidences of any such rights; all items of personal property, fixtures and all other tangible and intangible personal property as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter attached to, located in or on, and used in connection with said real property; and all interest or estate which Trustor had as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter acquired in said real property and all additions and accretions thereto, and all awards or payments made for the taking of all or any portion of said real property by eminent domain or any proceeding or purchase in lieu thereof, or any damage to any portion of said real property (collectively, the "Subject Property"; All awards or damages and all other compensation payable directly or indirectly by reason of a condemnation or proposed condemnation (or transfer in lieu thereof) for public or private use affecting the Subject Property; all other claims and awards for damages to or decrease in value of the Subject Property; all proceeds of any insurance policies payable by reason of loss sustained to the Subject Property; and all interest which may accrue on any of the foregoing. All terms not defined herein shall have the meaning set forth in the Deed of Trust. Terms not defined in the Deed of Trust shall have the meaning set forth in the Note or the California Uniform Commercial Code. The sale being made pursuant to this Notice may, at the election of the Beneficiary, include some or all of the personal property generally described herein, pursuant to California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B). Beneficiary Phone: (949) 278-0498 Beneficiary: Wells Fargo Bank, c/o Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Attn: Lorna Miller, 3161 Michelson Drive, Suite 1500, Irvine, CA 92612-4414 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: agricultural land; directions may be obtained pursuant to written request submitted to the beneficiary within 10 days of the first publication of this notice at the address for the beneficiary provided above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4394-40(a). Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $5,023,840.27 (Estimated) There is another Deed of Trust (subject of Trustee's Sale Number 4394- 40(b)), securing the same obligations that is also scheduled for trustee's sale. The bid amount may be allocated between the two Deeds of Trust. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: October 13, 2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 A-4727302 10/22/2020, 10/29/2020, 11/05/2020 L820 O22,29,N5
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 4394-40(b) Title Order No. 05940812 APN 020-120-025 and 020-130-010 TRA No. 058-000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/15/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/12/2020 at 02:00PM, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded on 04/15/2016 as Document No. 2016007223 and the Amended and Restated Deed of Trust, Assignment of Rents and Leases, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing dated 04/29/2016 and recorded on 05/05/2016 as Document No. 2016008588 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, executed by: Russell Bros Ranches Inc., a California corporation, as Trustor, in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: All that certain real property situated in the County of Imperial, State of California, described as follows: Parcel 2 Lots 3 and 4 and the South half of the Northeast quarter of Section 12 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Parcel 3 Lots 5 and 6 and the South half of the Northwest quarter of Section 1, Township 12 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Parcel 4 The Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 17, and the East half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. Except that portion thereof lying East of a line parallel with and 30 feet West of the center line of Vail Lateral No. 5-A Canal along the East line of said land. Parcel 5 The South half of the Northwest quarter, and the West half of the Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 13 East, S.B.M., in an unincorporated area of the County of Imperial, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof. The Assessor's Parcel Number, 020-120-025-000; 020-130-010-000 TOGETHER WITH THE PERSONAL PROPERTY GENERALLY DESCRIBED Together with all easements, rights-of-way and rights used in connection with or as a means of access to any portion of the real property described on Exhibit A attached hereto; all tenements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereof and thereto; all right, title and interest of Trustor, owned as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter acquired, in and to any land lying within the right-of-way of any street, open or proposed, adjoining said real property, and any and all sidewalks, alleys and strips and gores of land adjacent to or used in connection with said real property; all buildings, structures, fixed assets, fixtures, improvements and landscaping as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter annexed, affixed, attached, erected or located on said real property; all development rights, governmental or quasi- governmental licenses, permits or approvals, zoning rights and other similar rights or interests which relate to the development, use or operation of, or that benefit or are appurtenant to, said real property; all mineral rights, oil and gas rights, air rights, water or water rights, including without limitation, all wells, canals, ditches and reservoirs of any nature and all rights thereto, appurtenant to or associated with said real property, whether decreed or undecreed, tributary or non-tributary, surface or underground, appropriated or unappropriated, and all well permits, water service contracts, drainage rights and other evidences of any such rights; all items of personal property, fixtures and all other tangible and intangible personal property as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter attached to, located in or on, and used in connection with said real property; and all interest or estate which Trustor had as of the date of the Deed of Trust or thereafter acquired in said real property and all additions and accretions thereto, and all awards or payments made for the taking of all or any portion of said real property by eminent domain or any proceeding or purchase in lieu thereof, or any damage to any portion of said real property (collectively, the "Subject Property"; All awards or damages and all other compensation payable directly or indirectly by reason of a condemnation or proposed condemnation (or transfer in lieu thereof) for public or private use affecting the Subject Property; all other claims and awards for damages to or decrease in value of the Subject Property; all proceeds of any insurance policies payable by reason of loss sustained to the Subject Property; and all interest which may accrue on any of the foregoing. All terms not defined herein shall have the meaning set forth in the Deed of Trust. Terms not defined in the Deed of Trust shall have the meaning set forth in the Note or the California Uniform Commercial Code. The sale being made pursuant to this Notice may, at the election of the Beneficiary, include some or all of the personal property generally described herein, pursuant to California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B). Beneficiary Phone: (949) 278-0498 Beneficiary: Wells Fargo Bank, c/o Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Attn: Lorna Miller, 3161 Michelson Drive, Suite 1500, Irvine, CA 92612-4414 The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: agricultural land; directions may be obtained pursuant to written request submitted to the beneficiary within 10 days of the first publication of this notice at the address for the beneficiary provided above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 4394-40(b). Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Trustee Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $5,023,840.27 (Estimated) There is another Deed of Trust (subject of Trustee's Sale Number 4394- 40(a)), securing the same obligations that is also scheduled for trustee's sale. The bid amount may be allocated between the two Deeds of Trust. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than their full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. SALE LINE PHONE NUMBER: (714) 730-2727 / Web site address: www.servicelinkasap.com DATE: October 13, 2020 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY FORECLOSURE DEPARTMENT 560 E. HOSPITALITY LANE SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92408 (909) 884-0448 Teresa M. Drake, Vice President A-4727303 10/22/2020, 10/29/2020, 11/05/2020 L821 O22,29, N5
