CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Mauricio Antonio Diaz III
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Jovana Sofia Diaz
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1: November 10, 2018 (10 de Noviembre del 2018)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1: El Centro Regional Medical Center, California
2. A hearing will be held on (date) January 22, 2020 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 22 de Enero del, 2019 (fecha): a las (hora) 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: October 4, 2019 Fecha: 4 de Octubre del 2019 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L213 O10,17,24,31
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitation for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve as members to the Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council for a term concurrent with the Board of Supervisors. Vacancies as follow: One (1) vacancy under Supervisorial District 2; and One (1) vacancy under Supervisorial District 3 The Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council serves to advise the Board regarding issues important to Veterans (including their Dependents) of Imperial County. Council members may receive mileage compensation for official council business, as approved by the County Executive Officer. Candidate must reside within the above mentioned Supervisorial Districts. If you are interested please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L245 O24
