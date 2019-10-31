090 Legal Ads|
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Mauricio Antonio Diaz III
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Jovana Sofia Diaz
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1: November 10, 2018 (10 de Noviembre del 2018)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1: El Centro Regional Medical Center, California
2. A hearing will be held on (date) January 22, 2020 AT 1:30 P.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 22 de Enero del, 2019 (fecha): a las (hora) 1:30 P.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: October 4, 2019 Fecha: 4 de Octubre del 2019 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Regina Osuna Empleado por: Regina Osuna L213 O10,17,24,31
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT. State Water Resources Control Board staff will receive written comments and hold a public workshop to receive oral comments on the Draft General Waste Discharge Requirements for Commercial Composting Operations on December 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Joe Serna Jr. - CalEPA Headquarters Building, Training Room 1 East/West (1st floor), 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814. The Draft Waste Discharge Requirements include statewide requirements for composting operations. The public hearing will be held on March 17, 2020, at 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. An agenda will be posted online 10 days prior to the Board meeting (see below). Written comments are due December 19, 2019 by 12:00 p.m. and should be sent to Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento, CA 95812-2000. Comments submitted via email must be sent to commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov. Comments submitted must include the following in the subject line: "Comments-General Order for Commercial Composting Operations." For additional information and copies of relevant documents, see: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/ water_issues/programs/compost/, contact Ember Christensen at (916) 341-5489, or composting@waterboards.ca.gov. Any change in the date, time, and place of the public hearing will be noticed by the E-mail List. Any person desiring to receive future notices concerning the proposed General Order, including any changes to the notice of public comment and public workshop and the subsequent hearing for consideration of adoption, may sign up for the Email List. To sign up for the Email List, access the Email List Subscription Form at the web address listed below, select the box for 'Composting Operations' located within the 'Water Quality' section, and provide the required information. The Email List Subscription Form is located at: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/ resources/email_subscriptions/ swrcb_subscribe.html 10/31/19 CNS-3305208# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L233 O31
CITY OF WESTMORLAND NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS WESTMORLAND CDBG PI WAIVER PROJECT Park Equipment/Lighting Removal and Replacement BID NO. 2019-01
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Westmorland, as CITY, invites sealed bids for the above stated project and will receive such bids in the City's offices at 355 S. Center St., Westmorland, California 92281 up to the hour of 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. A bid summary will then be prepared and posted. The work consists generally of the removal & replacement of Playground Park Equipment with its foundations, filling/leveling existing sand with Class II Base, installing new Playground Padding surface, and, "Design - Built" New Electrical System w/ LED Lights to illuminate Playground Area. Existing Shade Structure and Shade Canvas is to remain in place. Bid packages are available at City Hall, 355 S. Center Street, Westmorland, California 92281 upon payment of a $75.00 non-refundable fee ($90.00 if mailed). Any contract entered into pursuant to this notice will incorporate the provisions of Federal Davis-Bacon law and State Labor Code of the State of California. Compliance with the higher of Federal or State prevailing rates of wages and apprenticeship employment standards established by Davis Bacon and the State director of Industrial Relations will be required. Affirmative action to ensure against discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or religion will also be required. The goals and timetables for minority and female participation, expressed in percentage terms for the Contractor's aggregate workforce in each trade on all construction work in the covered areas are as follows: Goals for Minority Participation in each trade: 18.2% Goals for Female Participation in each trade: 6.9% These goals are applicable to all contractor's construction work (whether or not it is Federally funded or assisted) performed in the covered area. If the Contractor performs construction work in a geographical area outside of the covered area, it shall apply to the goals established for such geographical area where the work is actually performed. With regard to this second area, the Contractor also is subject to the goals for both its Federally involved and non-Federally involved construction. The Contractor's compliance with Executive Order 11246 and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a), and its efforts to meet the goals established for the geographical area where the contract resulting from the solicitation is to be performed. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform through the duration of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ women and minority individuals evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from contractor to contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor's goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order, and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed. As used in this notice, and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the "covered area" is in the City of Westmorland in Imperial County. The project is subject to all applicable Federal, State, County, and local government laws and regulations, including air quality, waste recycling, and HUD/HCD/CDBG standard requirements for public improvement projects. The contract documents call for monthly payments based upon the engineer's estimate of the work completed. The City of Westmorland will retain 5 percent of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay the amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Public Contract Code Section 22300 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to Substitution of Securities. Bids must be prepared on the approved proposal forms in conformance with the Instructions to Bidders and submitted in a sealed envelope plainly marked on the outside;
ATTN: City Clerk CITY OF WESTMORLAND SEALED BID FOR: WESTMORLAND CDBG PI WAIVER PROJECT Park Equipment/Lighting Removal and Replacement
The City of Westmorland reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to award each item separately, delete portions of the work, and/or waive any informality on any bid. No bid may be withdrawn for 60 days after the time set for the opening thereof. Failure by the successful bidder to enter into a contract with the City or to deliver goods and/or services in accordance with the bid may result in a declaration by the City that the bidder is not a responsible bidder, and elimination from consideration in future bidding. At the time of contract award, the prime contractor shall possess a Class "A" contractor's license and/or any combination of "C" specialty contractors license(s) sufficient to perform the work. Dated this 31st day of October, 2019. Questions may be submitted to: City of Westmorland Attn: Judith Rivera, City Clerk P.O. Box 699 355 S. Center St. Westmorland, CA 92281 L261 O31
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Calexico Unified School District of Imperial Valley, California, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereafter referred to as the District will receive up to, but not later than November 15th, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., sealed bids for the award of a contract for the following: Fleet Vehicles Bid No. 2019-003 Such bids shall be received in the Business Department of the Calexico Unified School District: 901 Andrade Avenue, Calexico, CA 92231. Each bid must conform and be responsive to this invitation, the information for Bidders, the Specifications, and all other documents comprising the pertinent bid documents. Copies of the Bid/Contract Documents are now on file and may be obtained in the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services at the above address. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept or to reject any one or more items of a bid, or to waive any irregularities or informalities in the bids or in the bidding.
L262 O31,N7
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Project:UPGRADE HVAC SYSTEM HOUSING DEVELOPMENT 39-2 HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO A. The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico will receive bids for the purchase of equipment 29 (16 SEER) package Air Conditionion Heat Pumps Units for the Housing Development 39-2 H.W. Going Homes located in the City of Calexico, Imperial County, California until 11:00 AM, local time, on Tuesday, November 19th. 2019 at 1006 E. 5th Street, Calexico, California 92231, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. B. There shall be only one (1) Base Bid . C. The project consists of providing cost of ONLY 29-(16 SEER) package Air Condition units; delivery and disposal of mentioned units old units. D. All inquiries regarding this project should be directed to Diego De Arco at the address below. E-Mail inquires are encouraged. Verbal reponses will not be provided; only written responses to fax or emailed inquires shall be responded to. E. HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO 830 SEVENTH STREET Calexico, California 92231 760-357-1779 Telephone 760 357 3084 Fax ddearco@calexicohousing.org G. EQUIPMENT SPECIFICATION: Based on the purchase of (6) 3-TON, (17) 3-TON AND (6) 4-TON 16 SEER YORK HEAT PUMPS AIR CONDITIONERS OR APPROVED (EQUAL). Detail specification of the York Air Condition equipment are available at the H.A.C.C Administration Office. Contact the Housing office for complete information regarding the date of specification availability. H. A certified check, or bank draft, payable to the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to five (5%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. I. The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. J. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 90 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Housing Authority of the City of Calexico. K. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. local time. All interested bidders are to meet at the Maintenance Facility located at 830 Seventh Street, Calexico. This is Not a mandatory meeting. All participants are encorauge to attend. L263 O31,N7
PUBLIC NOTICE ALL LICENSED CONTRACTORS ARE INVITED TO REGISTER ON THE EL CENTRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT BIDDERS LIST
Notice is hereby given that El Centro Elementary School District has elected to participate in the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA). Public projects, as defined by this Act and in accordance with the limits listed in Section 22032 of the Public Contract code, will be contracted by informal procedures as set forth in Sections 22032-22045 of the Public Contract Code. All licensed contractors are invited to submit the name of their firm to the District for inclusion in the District's list of qualified bidders for Calendar Year 2020. The California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Commission is under the umbrella of the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA) and provides for alternative bidding procedures when an agency performs public project work by contract. Public projects of $60,000 or less may be performed by negotiated contract or by purchase order (PCC2032 a) Public projects of $200,000 or less may be let to contract by the informal bidding procedures (PCC22032 b) Public projects of more than $200,000 shall be let to contract by formal bidding procedures (PCC22032 c) In November of each year, participating districts place an ad in various construction trade journals inviting all licensed contractors to submit the name of their firm to the district for inclusion on the district's list of qualified bidders for the following calendar year. The El Centro Elementary School District has completed all the necessary requirements to participate in this alternative bidding process and solicits your firm to register. Contractors interested in placement on the 2020 Bidding Contractors List are required to be registered with the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and have a current license, both of which are subject to verification through the State of California Department of Industrial Relations and the Contractors State License Board.
CONTRACTOR REGISTRATION FORM
Licensed and qualified contractors interested in placement on the District's 2020 Bidding Contractors List, please complete the online application at the following website www.qualitybidders.com or go to www.ecesd.org (Department - Assistant Superintendent - Administrative Services - Contractor) for more information and the link. Please contact Mike Reyla, Director of MOT with any questions at mreyla@ecesd.org or (760) 353-9200 ext. 7033. You may also contact qbsupport@colbitech.com or call 714-730-7943 with any questions about the use of the Quality Bidders web-based tool. The Online form will include, but not be limited to: The name and complete address, including zip code to which a Notice to Contractors can be mailed The telephone, fax number and email address at which the Contractor may be reached The class of the Contractor's License(s) held, Contractor License number(s) and Contractor License expiration date(s) The type(s) of work in which the Contractor is interested and currently licensed to perform, such as Class A - General Engineering, Class B - General Building, Class C-Limited Valid DIR Number This announcement is sent to various trade journals for publication as a requirement of CUPCCAA to establish and maintain a list of qualified contractors per the applicable sections of the Public Contract Code. This invitation is subject to any and all applicable laws, regulations and standards. L O31,N7
