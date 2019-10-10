090 Legal Ads|
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
In the matter of APPOINTMENT OF FULL-TIME UNITED STATES MAGISTRATE JUDGE General Order 717 The Court declares its desire to consider the appointment of a new full-time United States Magistrate Judge, for a period of eight (8) years, commencing on April 1, 2020. For that purpose, the attached notice will be published in the San Diego Union Tribune, a general local newspaper. Notice will also be published on the Court's website and distributed to the bar through CM/ECF. * * * Please refer to the District Court Website at www.casd.uscourts.gov * * * IT IS SO ORDERED. Dated: 10/2/2019 LARRY ALAN BURNS, Chief Judge DANA M. SABRAW, Judge WILLIAM Q. HAYES, Judge JANIS L. SAMMARTINO, Judge ANTHONY J. BATTAGLIA, Judge CATHY ANN BENCIVENGO, Judge GONZALO P. CURIEL, Judge CYNTHIA BASHANT, Judge WILLIAM B. ENRIGHT, Judge MARILYN L. HUFF, Judge BARRY TED MOSKOWITZ, Judge JEFFREY T. MILLER, Judge THOMAS J. WHELAN, Judge M. JAMES LORENZ, Judge JOHN A. HOUSTON, Judge ROGER T. BENITEZ, Judge MICHAEL M. ANELLO, Judge 10/10/19 CNS-3301628# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L206 O10
El Ranchito mini storage located At 855 Scaroni Rd., Heber, CA 92249. We announce that we will be auctioning all storages that are more that 30 days past due. We tried to reach this client by certified letters with no answer from them. Storages to be open on October 24, 2019. STORAGE: #8 #13 #14 #15 #28 #36 #57 #59 #65 #67 #79 #83 #86 #87 #96 #97 #105 #106 #108 #144 #157 #219 #221 #226 If the sum is not paid in full by the deadline, the clients right to obtain objects stored will be terminated and property's will be sold to satisfy the amount owed to El Ranchito Mini Storage. Questions feel free to call (760) 353-4717. Please stop by our office to pay full amount before October 24, 2019 in order to stop auction or storage. Auction at 9:00 a.m. Registration 8:00 a.m. L208 O10,17
Amigo Mini Storage located at 2360 portico Blvd., Calexico, CA 92231. We announce that we will be auctioning all storages that are more that 30 days past due. We tried to reach this client by certified letters with no answer from them. Storages to be open on October 24, 2019. STORAGE: #06 #17 #20 #21 #23 #26 #28 #33 #36 #51 #62 #74 #75 #77 #78 #80 #86 #87 #88 #93 #98 #101 #103 #104 #105 #127 #130 #135 #137 #140 #141 #144 #153 #155 #168 #169 #A-17 #A-19 #A-26 #A-27 #A-32 #B-5 #B-6 #B-7 #B-14 #B-18 #B-19 If the sum is not paid in full by the deadline, the clients right to obtain objects stored will be terminated and property's will be sold to satisfy the amount owed to Amigo Mini Storage. Questions feel free to call (760) 357-0330. Please stop by our office to pay full amount before October 24, 2019 in order to stop auction or storage. Auction 1:00 p.m. L209 O10,17
NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED MARCH 22, 2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
ASSESSORS PARCEL NUMBER 012-183-001-000 On NOVEMBER 4, 2019 10:30 A.M., BOBBY FORD as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust, recorded on 03/29/2019 as document No. 2019005724 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, executed by: ALEXANDER L. LINARES, a single man as Trustor, BOBBY FORD and MARY FORD, husband and wife as joint tenants, as Beneficiaries, will sell at PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified In section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business In this state). AT 939 WEST MAIN STREET, EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as more fully described on said deed of trust. ALL CASHIERS CHECKS MUST BE MADE PAYABLE TO BOBBY FORD. All third party checks will be returned for re-issuance. The property heretofore described is being sold "As Is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be 2351 SHORE HAWK AVENUE, THERMAL, CALIFORNIA 92274. Directions may be obtained by written request. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $69,153.27 estimated. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. Whenever the context hereof so requires, the masculine gender includes the feminine and/or neuter , the singular number includes the plural.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER
The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale has been postponed, and if applicable the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-637-8877. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close to the time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information. The best way to verify postponement is to attend the sale.
NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS
If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding liens that may exist on the property by contacting the county recorders office or a title company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded In the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The Trustee contact information is BOBBY FORD, 18091 MARK CIRCLE, VILLA PARK, CALIFORNIA 92861 TELEPHONE 714-637-2955 L210 O10,17
