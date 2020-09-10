090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 150626 Title No. 3595585 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/15/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/18/2020 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/04/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-000294, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of California, executed by Richard O. Jones Sr., An Unmarried Man, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the Main Entrance to the Imperial County Courthouse, 939 W. Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: The land described herein is situated in the State of California, County of Imperial, City of Calipatria, described as follows: That portion of Lots 2, 3, 18 and 19, Block 45, and Lots 18 and 19, Block 36, Townsite of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California, shown as Parcel 5 on Parcel Map on file in Book 3, Page 43 of Parcel Maps in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County.APN 023-402-028-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 271 E Church St, Calipatria, CA 92233 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $142,422.32 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 8/18/2020 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE'S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site - www.auction.com - for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 150626. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.A-4726065 08/27/2020, 09/03/2020, 09/10/2020 L748 Au27,S3,10
Request for Qualifications and Proposals for On-Going Project Inspector Services
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Imperial Community College District (District) has issued a Request for Qualifications and Proposals (RFQ) seeking Qualifications Statements and proposals from individuals who are a DSA Certified Project Inspector or firms employing DSA Certified Project Inspectors to provide on-going Project Inspector services for the District. This RFQ is a part of the process for the Districts selection and retention of a pool of qualified Project Inspectors. 1. The full text of the RFQ may be viewed as part of the RFQ Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Hard copies may be obtained from the District by contacting Maria Lockas at Construction-facilities@imperial.edu. 2. RFQ Responses must be received by the District Business Office at 380 E. Aten Road, Building 10, Room #16, Imperial, CA 92251, by no later than October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.. 3. Each RFQ Response must conform to the described format in the RFQ and must include the content described in the RFQ documents. 4. Award of the contract, if made, will be by action of the Districts Board of Trustees. L764 S3,10
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: RAMON R. LOPEZ JR., trustee of the Ramon R. Lopez Jr. Living Trust, UTD Dec. 3, 2009; CARMEN LOPEZ, JUANA LOPEZ; THE FRANCHISE TAX BOARD OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; COUNTY OF IMPERIAL; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CITY OF CALIPATRIA, a California general law city. _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU001314
The name and address of the court is: IMPERIAL COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. 939 Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): William S. Smerdon P.O. Box 1319 Brawley, CA 92227 (760) 344-4445 DATE: 08/19/2020 (Fecha) Maria Rhinehart Clerk of Court (Secretario), Clerk by A. Jantz, Deputy (Adjunto) L766 S3,10,17,24
HUNT AND GALE Attorneys at Law 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E Yuma, Arizona 85364 Phone: (928) 783-0103 attorneys@azyumalaw.com Jeanne Vatterot-Gale - State Bar No. 016327 Attorney for Trustee In the Matter of: THE RONALD W. AND IDA M. CLAYBROOK 2002 TRUST
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Probate Code, Section 19040, that RENITA SCHNAFFNER has consented to act as Trustee of the above referenced Trust. All persons having claims against said Trust are required to present their claims within (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim of the Trustee, c/o Jeanne Vatterot-Gale, 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E, Yuma, Arizona, 85364. DATED this 28 day of August , 2020. L767 S3,10,17
