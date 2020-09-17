090 Legal Ads|
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: RAMON R. LOPEZ JR., trustee of the Ramon R. Lopez Jr. Living Trust, UTD Dec. 3, 2009; CARMEN LOPEZ, JUANA LOPEZ; THE FRANCHISE TAX BOARD OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; COUNTY OF IMPERIAL; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CITY OF CALIPATRIA, a California general law city. _______________
_______________________________________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU001314
The name and address of the court is: IMPERIAL COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. 939 Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): William S. Smerdon P.O. Box 1319 Brawley, CA 92227 (760) 344-4445 DATE: 08/19/2020 (Fecha) Maria Rhinehart Clerk of Court (Secretario), Clerk by A. Jantz, Deputy (Adjunto) L766 S3,10,17,24
090 Legal Ads|
HUNT AND GALE Attorneys at Law 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E Yuma, Arizona 85364 Phone: (928) 783-0103 attorneys@azyumalaw.com Jeanne Vatterot-Gale - State Bar No. 016327 Attorney for Trustee In the Matter of: THE RONALD W. AND IDA M. CLAYBROOK 2002 TRUST
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Probate Code, Section 19040, that RENITA SCHNAFFNER has consented to act as Trustee of the above referenced Trust. All persons having claims against said Trust are required to present their claims within (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim of the Trustee, c/o Jeanne Vatterot-Gale, 256 S. Second Avenue, Suite E, Yuma, Arizona, 85364. DATED this 28 day of August , 2020. L767 S3,10,17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.