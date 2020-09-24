090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SECS. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.)
Escrow No. FTKE-3012003453 Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: Little Caesars of the Valley, Inc. 1113 West Imperial Ave, Ste 105, Calexico, CA 92231 The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: same as above As listed by the seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: None The names and business addresses of the buyer are: Little Cedars 5501 Stockdale Hey #11926 Bakersfield, CA 93309 The assets to be sold are described in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures and equipment and are located at: 242 South Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243; 1113 Imperial Ave Calexico, CA, 92231; 283 Main St, Ste A Brawley, CA 92227 The business name used by the seller at that location is: Little Caesars. The anticipated date of the bulk sale is October 14, 2020 at the office of Ticor Tile Company, 10000 Stockdale hwy, Suite 101, Bakersfield, CA 93311. This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is Julia Factor, Ticor Title Company, 10000 Stockdale Hwy, Suite 101, Bakersfield, CA 93311, and the last date for filing claims shall be October 13, 2020, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have executed this document on the date(s) set forth below. Little Cedars /S/ By: Jeoff Feghali, CEO Date: 9/15/2020 /S/ By: Johnny Baklini, Secretary Date: 09/15/2020 /S/ By: Ryan Feghali, CFO Date: 9/15/2020 9/24/20 CNS-3399559# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L780 S24
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: AVISO al DEMANDADO: RAMON R. LOPEZ JR., trustee of the Ramon R. Lopez Jr. Living Trust, UTD Dec. 3, 2009; CARMEN LOPEZ, JUANA LOPEZ; THE FRANCHISE TAX BOARD OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA; COUNTY OF IMPERIAL; and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CITY OF CALIPATRIA, a California general law city. _______________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Calfiornia (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte la podia quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requsitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediantamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpia con los requistos para otener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales in fines de lucro. Puede encotnrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costs exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): ECU001314
The name and address of the court is: IMPERIAL COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. 939 Main St., El Centro, CA 92243 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccin y el nmero de telfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): William S. Smerdon P.O. Box 1319 Brawley, CA 92227 (760) 344-4445 DATE: 08/19/2020 (Fecha) Maria Rhinehart Clerk of Court (Secretario), Clerk by A. Jantz, Deputy (Adjunto) L766 S3,10,17,24
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Felix Sornia Ruben Gonzalez Will be sold at Public Auction on October 15th, 2020 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L783 S24,O1
L785 S24
CITATION FOR PUBLICATION UNDER WELFARE AND INSTITUTION CODE SECTION 294
1. To (names of persons to be notified, if known, including names on birth certificates): A (nombres completos de las personas a ser notificadas, si se saben, incluyendo los nombres en el certificado de nacimiento):
Noel Stella Ellison Jose Antonio Villarruel Sr.
and anyone claiming to be a parent of (child's name): y a todos los que reclaman ser padre o madre de (nombre del menor):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Stella Noelle Villarruel
born on (date): nacido el (fecha):
(Child #1) Menor #1 December 02, 2019 (02 de Diciembre del 2019)
At (name of hospital or other place of birth and city and state): En nombre del hospital u otro lugar de nacimiento y ciudad y estado):
(Child #1) Menor #1 Winterhaven, CA
2. A hearing will be held on (date) November 23, 2020 AT 8:30 A.M. (time), in Dept. 3, located at: Una audiencia tendra lugar el 23 de Noviembre del, 2020 (fecha): a las (hora) 8:30 A.M., En la corte ubicada en:
939 WEST MAIN STREET EL CENTRO, CALIFORNIA 92243
3. At this hearing the court will consider the recommendations of the social worker or probation officer; En la audiencia la corte considerara las recomendaciones del trabajador social o el funcionario de libertad condicional. 4. The social worker or probation officer will recommend that your child be freed from your legal custody so that the child may be adopted. If the court follows the recommendation, all of your parental rights to the child will be terminated; El trabajador social o el fiincionario de libertad condicional recomendara que se libere a su hijo de su custodia legal para que se lo pueda adoptar. Si la corte sigue la recomendacion, todos sus derechos como padre seran terminados. 5. You have the right to be present at the hearing, to present evidence, and you have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and cannot afford to hire one, the court will appoint an attorney for you; Usted tiene el derecho de estar presente en la audiencia, presentar pruebas, y tiene derecho a que lo represente un abogado. Si no tiene un abogado y no tiene dinero para contratar a un abogado, la corte le nombrara uno. 6. If the court terminates your parental rights, the order may be final; Si la corte termina sus derechos como padre es posible que la orden sea final. 7. The court will proceed with this hearing whether or not you are present; La corte procedera con esta audiencia este o no usted presente. Date: September 18, 2020 Fecha: 18 de Septiembre del 2020 Maria Rhinehart, Court Executive Officer Maria Rhinehart, Tribunal Delgado Clerk by: Divanne Garrido Empleado por: Divanne Garrido L786 S24,O1,8,15
