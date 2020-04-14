090 Legal Ads|
Calexico Fire Headquarters Station Bid
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, and WBE subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Calexico Fire Headquarters station is located on 430 E. 5th Street, in Calexico CA 92231. This is a state with Prevailing Wage Requirements. Bids must be submitted by 05/01/20. Interested bidders may get copies of the plans and specifications from the link below. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 "Public Registration Bill". For further information, questions or concerns you can contact Oscar Grijalva (project Manager) at Oscar@dugginsconstruction.com or Karla Be at Karla@dugginsconstruction.com (project Manager assistant) or call 760-355-5600 http://www.dugginsconstruction.com/bids/ L560 A11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT HEBER JR HIGH/ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EXTERIOR PAINTING PROJECT Bid Deadline: May 6th, 2020 at 2:00p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 1052 HEBER AVENUE HEBER, CA 92249 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following:
Heber Exterior Painting & Misc Repair Project
Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor pursuant to the California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300 and be licensed to perform the work called for in the Contract Documents. The successful bidder must possess a valid and active Class B and/or C33 License at the time of bidding and throughout the duration of this Contract. The Contractors California State License Number shall be clearly stated on the bidders proposal. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request from the Districts Construction Manager, Erickson-Hall Construction. Documents may be requested from Erickson-Hall by contacting Jody Jordan at jjordan@ericksonhall.com All work in the base bid must be completed within Forty Five (45) working days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the DISTRICT. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages ($500.00) for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than TEN percent (10%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of THIRTY (30) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retention earned directly into escrow. There will be a Mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at the job site: Contractors need to be prepared to review site conditions. JOB SITE: HEBER JR HIGH SCHOOL 1052 HEBER AVE. HEBER, CA 92249 HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT L561 A14,21
