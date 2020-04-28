090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT DOGWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (6) CLASSROOM ADDITION Bid Deadline: June 18, 2020 2:00p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 1052 HEBER AVENUE HEBER, CA 92249 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT'" will receive up to, but not later than the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be (1) base bid, alternate adds and alternate deducts as described in bidding documents. The work consists generally consists of, but is not limited to, construction of 7,084 square foot classroom and restroom building located at the existing Dogwood Elementary School site. The building is a single story. The building shall be constructed of a slab on grade concrete foundation, wood framed wall and roof framing system and typical school construction interior and exterior finishes. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architect's office located at: SANDERS INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: (760) 353-5440 ext. 104 Fax: (760) 353-5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Phone: (800) 364-2059 Fax: (866) 570-8187 Email: content@constructconnect.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work in the base bid must be completed within THREE HUNDRED SIXTY (360) consecutive calendar days from the date specified on the Notice to Proceed issued by the DISTRICT. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retention earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the job site: JOB SITE: Dogwood Elementary School 44 E. Correll Road Heber, CA 92249 HEBER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT L564 A28, M5
