Public Notice Imperial County Department of Public Works Request for Proposal (RFP) Preliminary Engineering Services for Main St. Improvements from Hwy. 111 to Memphis Ave. in Niland; Federal Aid Project No. CML 5958(119); County Project No. 6601
The County of Imperial Department of Public Works is requesting responses from qualified consulting firms to provide Preliminary Engineering Services for the subject project. The Request for Proposal is available for review and download at the County of Imperial Department of Public Works Web site at https://publicworks.imperialcounty.org/ under the section titled "Projects Out to Bid". Qualified entities along with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise entities are invited to submit written responses for consideration in accordance with this Request. These services will be conducted under a contract with the County of Imperial. All proposals should be submitted before the due date of 4:00 p.m., April 6, 2021 to:
John A. Gay, P. E. Director of Public Works c/o Lorena Alvarez, Engineering Technician County of Imperial 155 South 11th Street El Centro, CA 92243
For additional information regarding this Notice please email Jose Castaneda, Administrative Analyst III of the County of Imperial Department of Public Works at josecastaneda@co.imperial.ca.us . L035 M23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,A1,2,3,4,5,6
.S. No.: 2021-0302 Loan No.: BRAWLEY ST APN: 048-192-005-000 Property Address: 621 S. BRAWLEY AVENUE, BRAWLEY, CA 92227-3162 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/15/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: NICHOLAS K. MAH, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES Recorded 5/22/2018 as Instrument No. 2018-009280 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale: 4/20/2021 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the north entrance to the county courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $167,512.54 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 621 S. BRAWLEY AVENUE BRAWLEY, CA 92227-3162 A.P.N.: 048-192-005-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-0302. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 3/22/2021 WESTERN FIDELITY TRUSTEES 1222 Crenshaw Blvd., SUITE B Torrance, California 90501 Sale Line: (310)212-0700 Kathleen Herrera, Trustee Officer NPP0373493 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 03/30/2021, 04/06/2021, 04/13/2021 L041 M30,A6,13
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT HEARING BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District ("Air District") Hearing Board will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 in the County Administration Board Chambers, 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California. The Hearing Board will consider the issuance of an order for abatement or stipulated order for abatement to the Imperial Irrigation District ("IID") to establish requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea. This public hearing is a continuation of the ones that were held on December 18, 2020, January 29, 2021, February 19, 2021, March 18, 2021, and March 19, 2021
A copy of the original petition is available for inspection at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District office, located at 150 South 9th St., El Centro, CA 92243, or on the Air District's website, https://apcd.imperialcounty.org.
*Remote Virtual Participation Only*
Pursuant to Governor Newson's Executive Orders N-25-20 (March 12, 2020), N-29-20, (March 17, 2020) and N-33-20 (March 19, 2020), to protect the health and well-being of all Californians, and establish consistency across the state to slow the spread of COVID 19, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board will temporarily not be providing in-person participation. The Hearing Board will make available the hearing via video conferencing and by telephone. Please follow the instructions below to join the meeting remotely.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR ELECTRONIC PARTICIPATION: Join Zoom Meeting - from PC, Laptop or Phone https://zoom.us/j/92746126933 Meeting ID: 927 4612 6933 Teleconference Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 LISTEN-ONLY OPTION:
http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2
Anyone interested in the establishment of requirements for IID to comply with Air District Rules 401, 801 and 804 at the Red Hill Bay Restoration Project site located on the shores of the Salton Sea is invited to attend via Zoom or phone and be heard. If, in the future, you wish to challenge the above in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues which you or someone else raised orally at this public hearing or in written correspondence received by the Hearing Board at or before the meeting on April 16, 2021. If you would like your written material to be included in the paper distribution to the Hearing Board, please submit eight [8] copies to the Clerk of the Board via email (CassiJustice@co.imperial.ca.us) no later than noon PST on April 14, 2021. After that date, written material can still be submitted for electronic distribution up until the close of the public testimony portion of the public hearing by emailing the same email address above. All interested persons desiring to present oral evidence will be able to do so through telephone or Zoom connection. For additional information, contact the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District at (442-265-1800). THE HEARING BOARD OF THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT By: Cassi Justice Clerk of the Hearing Board Date: March 25, 2021 L043 A6
