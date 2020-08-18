090 Legal Ads|
PART I BIDDING INFORMATION COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209 in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:30 O'clock p.m. on August 28, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
WINTERHAVEN DRIVE OVER CALIFORNIA WASTEWAY BRIDGE NO. 58C-0094 SEISMIC RETROFIT PROJECT Federal Aid Project No. BHLSZD - 5958 (014) County of Imperial Project No. 58C-0094
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 22% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used. Technical questions or clarifications must be in writing and should be directed to the Imperial County Department of Public Works, Attention to Robert Urea III, Civil Engineer Assistant II, at 155 S. 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243 or emailed to roberturena@co.imperial.ca.us before August 18, 2020. No questions will be responded to after this day. Questions about alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be submitted communicated as a bidder inquiry before bid opening. After this time, the County will not consider these questions as bid protests.
WINTERHAVEN DRIVE OVER CALIFORNIA WASTEWAY BRIDGE NO. 58C-0094 SEISMIC RETROFIT PROJECT Federal Aid Project No. BHLSZD - 5958 (014) County of Imperial Project No. 58C0094
BID ITEM LIST
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patent ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Each BID must be accompanied by a BID bond payable to the County for ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the BID. Once BID prices have been compared, the County will return the BID bonds of all except the three lowest responsible BIDDERS. When the Agreement is executed, the BID bonds of the two remaining unsuccessful BIDDERS will be returned. The BID BOND of the successful BIDDER will be retained until the PAYMENT BOND and PERFORMANCE BOND have been executed and approved. A certified check or cashier's check may be used instead of a BID BOND, made payable to the County of Imperial. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. You must take necessary and reasonable steps to ensure that DBEs have opportunity to participate in the Contract (49 CFR 26). Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. Prevailing wages are required on this Contract. The Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates. Obtain the wage rates at the DIR Web site, http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD, or are available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. The federal minimum wage rates for this Contract as determined by the United States Secretary of Labor are included in the Bid Book and are available at http://www.wdol.gov/dba.aspx. If the minimum wage rates as determined by the United States Secretary of Labor differs from the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, you and your subcontractors must not pay less than the higher wage rate. The County does not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the federal wage determinations. This includes helper, or other classifications based on hours of experience, or any other classification not appearing in the federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by you and your subcontractors, you and your subcontractors must pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate that most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L743 Au18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.