NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SEC 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 7102019488
Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below. The names and business addresses of the seller are: KENNEDYS MARKET INCORPORATED, 70 E MAIN ST, HEBER, CA 92249 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: SAME As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The names and business addresses of the buyer are: UTTAM3 LLC, 704 DAWN COURT, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURES, AND EQUIPMENT and which are located at: 70 E MAIN ST, HEBER, CA 92249 The business name used by the Seller at that location is : KENNEDYS MARKET The anticipated date of the bulk sale is FEBRUARY 26, 2021 at the office of: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 17330 BEAR VALLEY ROAD, SUITE 101, VICTORVILLE, CA 92395 This bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 17330 BEAR VALLEY ROAD, SUITE 101, VICTORVILLE, CA 92395, and the last day for filing claims shall be FEBRUARY 25, 2021, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 1-5-2021 UTTAM3 LLC 183635 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 2/9/21 L957 F9
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY RETIREMENT BOARD VACANCY 6TH SEAT MEMBER
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Board of Retirement for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021 ending December 31, 2023. Criteria: 1) Be a fiduciary for the retirement system 2) Decide disability cases 3) Make investment decisions 4) Attend retirement board meetings and educational training. Minimum of one meeting per month (average of 4-6 hrs). Applicants shall be a qualified elector of the county who is not connected with county government in any capacity. Board members are paid $100 per meeting and have all expenses for educational training paid for by the retirement system.
If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021. Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
