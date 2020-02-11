090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Amended Revocable Declaration of Trust by Virginia R. Troeger, etc. CASE NUMBER EPR000533
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (fiduciary or representative capacity, if any): Trustees has filed a petition, application, report, or account (specify complete title and briefly describe):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and Authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The real property subject to the Petition for Order determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential.) 2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows: Date: April 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L427 J28,F4,11,18
NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT'S ESTATE OR TRUST: The Troeger Grand Avenue Declaration as Amended June, 1970 CASE NUMBER EPR000534
1. NOTICE is given that (name): Michael J. Troeger and Jon Stephen Shields (fiduciary or representative capacity, if ay): Trustees has filed a petition, application, report, or account (specify complete title and briefly describe):*Verified Petition for Order Determining Title to Assets and authorizing Conveyance of Trust Property to Trust Beneficiaries. The real property subject to the Petition for Order Determining Title (Probate Code Section 850) is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lots 12 and 13 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County; Parcel 2: Lot 14 in Block 12 of Manhattan Beach Division No. 2, in the City of Manhattan Beach, County of Los Angeles, State of California, as per Map recorded in Book 1 Pages 95 and 96 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. (Commonly known as 1113-1121 Manhattan Avenue and 128-130 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, California.) ANY PERSON INTERESTED IN THE SAID PROPERTY MAY FILE AN ANSWER TO THE PETITION. The Respondents include "the testate and intestate successors of VIRGINIA R. TROEGER, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." and "the testate and intestate successors of MARY JO SHIELDS, and all persons claiming by, through, or under her." Please refer to the filed documents for more information about the case. (Some documents filed with the court are confidential) 2. A HEARING on the matter described in 1 will be held as follows: Date: April 3, 2020; Time: 8:30 a.m. ;Dept.:9 Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, 939 West Main St., El Centro, CA 92243. L428 J28,F4,11,18
