090 Legal Ads|
IMPERIAL COUNTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 23821, 23961 AND 24070 OF THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL ACT, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL WILL ACCEPT PRIORITY APPLICATIONS FROM SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 25, 2020, AT THE DEPARTMENT'S OFFICE AT 34-160 GATEWAY DRIVE, SUITE 120, PALM DESERT, FOR FIVE NEW ORIGINAL ON-SALE GENERAL LICENSES, FOUR NEW ORIGINAL OFF-SALE GENERAL LICENSES, AND THE INTERCOUNTY TRANSFER OF FIVE ON-SALE GENERAL LICENSES FOR PREMISES TO BE LICENSED IN IMPERIAL COUNTY. LEGISLATION, WHICH BECAME EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019, ESTABLISHED A $15,835 FEE FOR ORIGINAL GENERAL LICENSES. THE FEE FOR INTERCOUNTY TRANSFERS OF GENERAL LICENSES IS $6,000. ONLY CERTIFIED CHECKS, CASHIER'S CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS MADE PAYABLE TO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL WILL BE ACCEPTED IN PAYMENT OF PRIORITY APPLICATION FEES. OTHER STANDARDS AND PROCEDURES GOVERNING SAID APPLICATIONS MAY BE EXAMINED AT ANY DEPARTMENT OFFICE. 8/11/20 CNS-3386336# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L728 Au11
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE CALLING FOR BIDS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Imperial Community College District invites qualified bidders to submit sealed Bid Proposals for a contact for the Work of the Project generally described as: BUILDING 200, 300 and 800 MODERNIZATION The full text of the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids may be viewed as part of the Contract Documents downloadable at https://www.imperial.edu/about/request-for-proposals/. Hardcopies may be obtained at Rocket Copy, 100 S. 11th St., El Centro, CA 92243. Bidders must possess a B-General Building Contractors' License and be a DIR Registered Contractor. Bid Proposals must be received by the District at 380 E. Aten Rd., Building 10, Room #16, Imperial, CA 92251, Attn: Joseph Jackson, by no later than 2:00 P.M., September 17, 2020. Bidders must comply with all other requirements established in the Notice to Contractors Calling for Bids and the Instructions for Bidders. Award of the Contract for the Work, if made, will be by action of the District's Board of Trustees. Imperial Community College District There will be a mandatory Bid Conference held via Zoom on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Bidders interested in attending the bid conference must login on time, as the meeting will be locked from entry at exactly 9:05 a.m. No exception. Roll call will take place at exactly 9:05 a.m. and again a second time during the conference. Only bidders on record during both roll calls will be placed on the Project Plan Holder List. Bidders not in attendance during both roll calls will be rejected by the District as being non-responsive. L735 Au11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.