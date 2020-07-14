090 Legal Ads|
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Imperial County, California, and Case No. 20-09-0728P. The Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA's website at www.fema.gov/plan/prevent/fhm/bfe, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX), toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). L686 Jy14,21
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Notice pursuant to UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 01401990-861-DF NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.
The name(s), and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: R & L AUTOS, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 2329 HIGHWAY 86, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 Doing business as ROGERS & ROGERS CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE RAM All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is: 2329 HIGHWAY 86, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) are: ANDREWS CALIFORNIA AUTO GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, 1411 S. 22ND STREET, EL CENTRO, CA 92251 The assets being sold are generally described as: FIXED ASSETS, PARTS AND ACCESSORIES, MISCELLANEOUS INVENTORIES AND SUPPLIES, NEW VEHICLES, USED VEHICLES, WORK IN PROGRESS, GOODWILL, AND CERTAIN OTHER ASSETS and are located at: 2329 HIGHWAY 86, IMPERIAL, CA 92251 The bulk sale is intended to consummated at the office of: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 917 GLENNEYRE, STE 1, LAGUNA BEACH, CA 92651 and the anticipated sale date is: JULY 31, 2020 The bulk sale IS subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 917 GLENNEYRE, STE 1, LAGUNA BEACH, CA 92651 and the last date for filing claims by a creditor shall be JULY 30, 2020, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: JULY 8, 2020 Buyer(s)/Applicant(s): ANDREWS CALIFORNIA AUTO GROUP, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION,, LA2558407 IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 7/14/2020 L692 Jy14
