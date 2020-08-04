Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 113F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High near 110F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.