NOTICE NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OF PROPOSAL FOR IMPLEMENTING SCHOOL FACILITIES FEES AS AUTHORIZED BY EDUCATION CODE SECTION S 17620 AND GOVERNMENT CODES 65995
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that immediately following a public hearing on the matter, a proposed resolution(s) will be considered by the Governing Board of Brawley Union High School District at a regular board meeting on August 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m, which if adopted by the Board will implement development fees established by the District against residential construction and reconstruction up to $1.26 per square foot and against new commercial or industrial construction up to $0.20 a square foot. The proposed fees are authorized by Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995. Data pertaining to the cost of school facilities is available for inspection during regular business hours at the District's administrative offices. The fee, if approved by the Governing Board, will become effective on October 12, 2020, which is 60 days after the proposed adoption of the resolution levying such fee by the Governing Board. L710 Jy28,Au4
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS:
Subcontractors interested in bidding the El Dorado Apartments in El Centro, CA please call 208-461-0022. 24 unit multi-family apt complex & community center. All minority owned, women owned and section three businesses are encouraged to bid. L721 Au2,3,4,5,6,7,8
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Through the guidance of our Public Health Officer, California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Office, in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are following these recommendations: 1. You are strongly encouraged to listen to the live audio and video stream of the Board of Supervisors meetings at the link mentioned below. 2. Should you wish to provide public comment on a specific item on the agenda and/or general public comment, please submit your comment via email to the Clerk of the Board at blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 2:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting. If you are planning to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting in person you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing i.e. maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. All supporting documentation is available for public review in the office of the Planning & Development Services Department located at 801 Main Street, El Centro, Ca. 92243 during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Please remember to shut off all cell phones, or electronic devices upon entering the Board Chambers. Board of Supervisors Meeting Live Video/Audio Streaming Link http://imperial.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2.
IGS, LLC
Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 for Valencia 3 Solar Project 1. A Resolution adopting the Mitigated Negative Declaration; and, 2. A Resolution approving Conditional Use Permit (CUP) #20-0004 Date of Meeting: August 18, 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00 a.m. Place of Meeting: 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Project Type: The Project applicant is requesting approval of CUP #20-0004 amending previ ously approved CUP #19-0018. Applicant is proposing a one (1) mile transmission line from project site along the south side of Harris Road to an IID connection. Va lencia 3 is a 3-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation facility. Project Numbers & Names Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 Project Name/ Applicants: Valencia 3 Solar Project/IGS, LLC Location: The proposed project is located within the unincorporated County area at 20 W. Harris Road, Mesquite Lake Area, Imperial, CA, and Assessor's Parcel Number 040-360-034-000. PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A NOTICE TO INFORM YOU, as a property owner, tenant, or interested citizens, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Imperial, California will conduct a public hearing, as part of a scheduled meeting, on Conditional Use Permit #20-0004. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving, conditionally approving, or denying Conditional Use Permit #20-0004 for the Valencia 3 Solar Project. All interested individuals are encouraged to attend and be heard. All supporting documentation may be reviewed at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office located at 940 Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro, CA during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Environmental documentation is also available at www.icdps.com. Si usted requiere esta informacin en espaol, por favor de llamar al (442) 265-1736.
BLANCA ACOSTA Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial, State of California
