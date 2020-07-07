090 Legal Ads|
T.S. No. 088075-CA APN: 044-372-003-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/27/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2020 at 2:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/3/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-018737 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BURL D WARDRUP, A WIDOWER WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: AT THE FRONT STEPS OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 939 MAIN ST., EL CENTRO, CA 92243 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 773 WOODWARD AVE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $254,042.64 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 088075-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 L612 Jn23,30,Jy7
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 131090-5 Loan No. C0703110T-RC Title Order No. 1471729CAD APN 047-430-044-000 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): ELIZABETH A VALLARTA Deed of Trust: recorded on 07/24/2006 as Document No. 2006-034652 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of IMPERIAL County, California, Date of Trustee's Sale: 07/14/2020 at 02:00PM Trustee's Sale Location: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: The south 35 feet of the north 430.7 feet and the north 10 feet of the south 85 feet of the north 515.7 feet of Lot `A` of Brawley subdivision No. 2, in the City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, according to Map No. 220 on file in the Office of the County Recorder. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 636 N EASTERN AVE, BRAWLEY, CA 92227. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $57,141.91 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 131090-5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/16/2020 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0370586 To: IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS 06/23/2020, 06/30/2020, 07/07/2020 L658 Jn23,30,Jy7
T.S. No. 19-59843 APN: 056-284-021-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/20/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GILBERT M. MOSQUEDA, HUSBAND OF ROSENDA GARCIA MOSQUEDA, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 6/3/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-015417, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Date of Sale:7/14/2020 at 3:00 PM Place of Sale: At the front steps of the County Courthouse 939 Main St El Centro, CA Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $174,281.51 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2115 WINTERHAVEN DRIVE WINTERHAVEN, CA 92283 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 056-284-021-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59843. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/17/2020 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 www.elitepostandpub.com ______________________ Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 31664 6/23, 6/30, 7/7/2020 L666 Jn23,30,Jy7
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
July 07, 2020 Department of Housing and Community Development Division of Financial Assistance 2020 West El Camino Avenue, Ste 200 Sacramento CA 95833 NEPAComments@hcd.ca.gov On or about July 14, 2020, the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of $5,000,000 Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as Countryside II Apartments. The proposed project will include new construction of a 56-unit in a two-story apartment residential complex with a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units, on a 2.3-acre site targeting incomes ranging from 30 percent Average Medium Income (AMI) to 60 percent AMI. The total units will include 1 three-bedroom managers unit. The project would include a community and laundry rooms, a tot lot and BBQ area, and a total of 97 parking spaces. The project site is in a predominately residential area located at 1776 West Adams Avenue, El Centro CA. The project design would comply with all Federal and State accessibility requirements (i.e., Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and Americans with Disabilities Act). The site currently contains concrete pads, electrical boxes, water hookups, sewer hookups, an office, a pet walking area with rolled roofing, and a paved circular driveway and a vacant single family home built in 1949 associated with the former use of the property as a RV park. All existing improvements on the site will be demolished as part of the proposed project. The proposed total development cost of the project is $20 million. $5 million to be funded by HOME Program administered by HCD. Additional funding sources are private Bank loan, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit & State Credits Equity. 12 Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers would be administered by Imperial Valley Housing Authority. Twenty-four (24) of the 56 units will be HOME assisted units. The activities proposed comprise a project for which a Finding of No Significant Impact on the environment was published on June 10, 2020. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at HCD, 2020 West El Camino Avenue, Ste 200, Sacramento CA 95833 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Janice L. Waddell at NEPAComments@hcd.ca.gov State Department of Housing and Community Development, HOME Program. All comments received by July 13, 2020, will be considered by HCD prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
HCD certifies to HUD that Janice L. Waddell, in her capacity as the Departments Certifying Officer, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities and in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HCDs approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows HCD to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to HCDs Request for Release of Funds Certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date specified or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of HCD; (b) HCD has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Ms. Kimberly Y. Nash; Director, Community Planning and Development, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, One Sansome Street, Suite 1200 San Francisco, CA 94104. HUD has established an environmental inbox to receive public comments or objections for proposed environment actions. Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to CPD_COVID-19OEE-SFO@hud.gov and SFCPDMail@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Ms. Janice L. Waddell, Certifying Officer, Federal Programs Branch Chief, California Department of Housing and Community Development L681 Jy7
NOTICE OF ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Municipal General Election will be held in the City of Calexico, California, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for the following offices: Three (3) members of the City Council - Full terms of four (4) years each One (1) member of the City Council - Short term of two (2) years THE NOMINATION PERIOD for these four offices opens on Monday, July 13, 2020, and closes on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. IF ANY OF THE CURRENT ELECTED OFFICERS (COUNCIL MEMBERS) OF THE CITY DOES NOT FILE by Friday, August 7, 2020, the voters shall have until the 83rd day, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, by 5:00 p.m. to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the current office holders, for that elective office. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229 of the California Elections Code. QUALIFICATIONS FOR OFFICE - A person is eligible to hold office if he/she is a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, and is a registered voter residing within the City of Calexico city limits at the time the nomination papers are issued. OFFICIAL NOMINATION DOCUMENTS for qualified persons desiring to file for these offices are available from the Calexico City Clerk's Office, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico, CA, beginning on Monday, July 13, 2020. Due to COVID-19, our offices are not open to the public, therefore, please call (760) 768-2102 or email ggarcia@calexico.ca.gov to set an appointment to pick up nomination documents. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Date: July 7, 2020 _______________________ Gabriela T. Garcia City Clerk City of Calexico
AVISO DE ELECCIN
POR ESTE MEDIO SE INFORMA que una Eleccin General Municipal se llevar a cabo en la Ciudad de Calexico, California, el da Martes, 3 de Noviembre de 2020, para los siguientes puestos: Tres (3) miembros del Concejo Municipal - Trminos completos de cuatro (4) aos cada uno Un (1) miembro del Concejo Municipal - Termino corto de dos (2) aos EL PERIODO DE NOMBRAMIENTO para estos cuatro puestos abre el Lunes, 13 de Julio de 2020, y cierra el Viernes, 7 de Agosto de 2020 a las 5:00 p.m. SI ALGUNO DE LOS DOS FUNCIONARIOS ELECTOS ACTUALES (MIEMBRO DEL CONCEJO) DE LA CIUDAD NO POSTULA para el Viernes, 7 de Agosto de 2020, los electores tendrn hasta el 83 da antes de la eleccin, 12 de Agosto de 2020, a las 5:00 p.m. para nombrar a candidatos que no sean la(s) persona(s) que son los titulares de cargos actuales, para ese puesto electivo. Si nicamente una (1) persona es nombrada para el cargo electivo, el nombramiento al cargo electivo puede ser hecho como lo establece la Seccin 10229 del Cdigo Electoral de California. REQUISITOS PARA EL CARGO-Una persona tiene derecho a ocupar cargos si l/ella es un ciudadano de los Estados Estado, si tiene 18 aos o ms, y es un votante registrado que reside en la ciudad de Calexico o en los lmites de la ciudad en el momento que se emiten los documentos de nominacin. LOS DOCUMENTOS OFICIALES DE NOMBRAMIENTO para las personas que cumplen los requisitos para postular para estos cargos estn disponibles en el Departamento del Actuario de la Ciudad el 13 de Julio de 2020. Debido a COVID-19, nuestras oficinas no estn abiertas al publico, por favor hable al (760) 768-2102 o mande un correo electrnico a ggarcia@calexico.ca.gov para hacer una cita para recoger documentos de nombramiento. Las urnas estarn abiertas en los horarios de 7:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m. el da Martes, 3 de Noviembre de 2020. Fecha de Publicacin: 7 de Julio de 2020 __________________________ Gabriela T. Garcia City Clerk Ciudad de Calexico L683 Jy7
