090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT Project 1: CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL RE-ROOFING Project 2: SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL CLOCK AND PUBLIC ADDRESS SYSTEM UPGRADE Bid Deadline: June 16, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be separate contract documents for each project listed above. There shall be separate base bids and alternates for each project listed above. Scope of work: Project 1: RE-ROOFING The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, removal of existing roofing and instal lation of new PVC membrane roofing at designated building located at Central High School and Southwest High School. Project 2: CLOCK AND PUBLIC ADDRESS SYSTEM UPGRADE The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, upgrading the existing Clock and Pub lic Address System at Southwest High School. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Email: content@constructconnect.com Phone: (800) 364-2059 There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within the calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on the date and time listed below: Project 1, Re-Roofing Tuesday, June 9, 2020 9:00 A.M. Project 2, Clock and Public Address System Upgrade Tuesday, June 9, 2020 10:00 A.M. Each pre-bid conference will be held at the job site: Central High School 1001 W Brighton Ave. El Centro, CA 92243 Southwest High School 2001 Ocotillo Drive El Centro, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT L617 Jn2,9
090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF SEELEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Seeley Union School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 9th at 5:00 pm, the Seeley Union School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsoms Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://www.seeleyusd.org at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to aellis@seeley.k12.ca.us by June 9th at 2:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L623 Jn2
090 Legal Ads|
Central Union High School District Public Notice of Provisional Appointment to Board of Education (California Education Code 5092)
The Board of Education of the Central Union High School District announces that the resignation of Member Todd Evangelist from the District's Board of Education, which was effective on March 13, 2020, created one vacant position on the District's Board of Education. Pursuant to California Education Code 5091, the Board of Education voted at a Regular Meeting held on May 12, 2020 to make a provisional appointment of Steven Walker to fill this vacancy until a special election is held on November 3, 2020 to fill the office for the remaining two years of its term. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Office of the Imperial County Superintendent of Schools located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, Ca. 92243, within 30 days of the date of this provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment. Dr. Ward Andrus Superintendent and Secretary to the Board of Education Central Union High School District May 15, 2020 L624 Jn2,3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.