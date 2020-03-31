090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL STEM BUILDING Bid Deadline: April 28, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract consisting of the following Bid Packages: Bid Bid Contractor's Package Package License Number Title Class __________________________________________________________________ 13 Communications, Data, A.V. Equipment Type C7 This is a multiple prime contract project, and Nielsen Construction Ca. is acting solely as the Construction Manager. Prime Contract bidders can only bid a complete Bid Package based on their license requirements. Subcontractors may only submit proposals to Prime Contract bidders. There shall be one (1) base bid and alternate adds per bidding documents. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, Communications, Data and AV Equipment to support construction of 59,790 sq. ft. two story STEM Building. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office and plan room located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 Email: chrissy@sanders-inc.com CONSTRUCT CONNECT Email: content@constructconnect.com Phone: (800) 364-2059 There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. Pursuant to Public Contract Code 20111.6, contractors submitting bids to perform as either the General Contractor or an Electrical, Mechanical, or Plumbing Subcontractor for this project must be prequalified prior to bidding on the project. The General Contractors must list prequalified mechanical, electrical and plumbing subcontractors in order for their bid to be considered "responsive". Electrical, Mechanical, and Plumbing subcontractors are contractors holding either: C-4, C-7, C-10, C-16, C-20, C-34, C-36, C-38, C-42, C-43, and C-46 contractor's license. Prequalification Applications may be obtained from the Project Manual or on the District's website at: http://www.cuhsd.net/Departments/Business-Services All work must be completed per Construction Schedule specified in the project manual. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a non-mandatory pre-bid conference on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the jobsite located at: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL 1001 BRIGHTON AVENUE EL CENTRO, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT L510 M24,31
T.S. No.: 19-23694 A.P.N.: 054-354-019-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/2/2009. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier's check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: OFELIA SANDOVAL AND CESAR M. MARTINEZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 1/9/2009 as Instrument No. 2009-000629 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Imperial County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 4/9/2020 at 2:00 PM Place of Sale: At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $114,515.84 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 20 CRANE LN HEBER, CA 92249 A.P.N.: 054-354-019-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee's Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder's rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.Xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-23694. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/10/2020 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (800) 758-8052 or www.Xome.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Gomez, Trustee Sale Specialist L530 M17,24,31
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NUMBER ECU001240
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: Mario Alberto Chacon filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:
Present Name: Mario Alberto Chacon Miranda Proposed Name Mario Alberto Chacon
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING June 12, 2020 at 8:30 am in Dept. 7 at 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in this following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Imperial Valley Press Date: 03-12-2020
Jeffrey B. Jones Judge of the Superior Court
L532 M17,24,31,A7
