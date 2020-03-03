090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS
Project: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM FACILITY MODERNIZATION Bid Deadline: March 24, 2020 2:00 p.m. Place of Bid Receipt: CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT OFFICE 351 ROSS AVE EL CENTRO CA 92243 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT of IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, acting by and through its Governing Board, hereinafter referred to as "DISTRICT," will receive up to, but not later than, the above-stated time, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the above project. There shall be one (1) base bid and one (1) alternate add. The work consists generally of, but is not limited to, provide new architectural finishes and new electrical to support equipment. Bids shall be received in the place identified above. Those bids timely received shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Proposed forms of Contract Documents are available upon request at the Architects office located at: SANDERS, INC. ARCHITECTURE / ENGINEERING 1102 INDUSTRY WAY EL CENTRO CA 92243 Phone: 760 353 5440 Fax: 760 353 5442 chrissy@sanders-inc.com There will be a non-refundable $ 100.00 fee required for each set of Contract Documents. Each General Contractor may check out not more than three (3) sets of documents; each Sub-Contractor may check out one (1) set. In accordance with the provisions of California Business and Professions Code Section 7028.15 and Public Contract Code Section 3300, the DISTRICT requires that the bidder possess applicable classification(s) of contractor's license(s) at the time the bid is submitted. Any bidder not so licensed at the time of the bid opening will be rejected as non-responsive. All work must be completed within twenty-one (21) calendar days specified in the Information for Bidders from the date specified in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence. Failure to complete the work within the time set forth herein will result in the imposition of liquidated damages for each day of delay, in the amount set forth in the Information for Bidders. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of cash, a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the total bid price, payable to the District. The DISTRICT reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. As required by Section 1773 of the California Labor Code, the California Department of Industrial Relations has determined the general prevailing rates of per diem wages in the locality in which the work is to be performed. Copies of these wage rate determinations, entitled PREVAILING WAGE SCALE, are maintained at: DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS DIVISION OF LABOR STATISTICS AND RESEARCH 455 GOLDEN GATE AVENUE, 8TH FLOOR PO BOX 420603 SAN FRANCISCO CA 94102-0603 415 703 4774 www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/pwd and are available to any interested party upon request. The successful bidder upon award of the contract shall post a copy of this document at each work site. It shall be mandatory upon the successful bidder to whom the contract is awarded, and upon any subcontractor listed, to pay not less than the specified rates to all workers employed by them for the Project. No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on this bid proposal unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded this project unless registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. No bidder may withdraw any bid for a period of SIXTY (60) calendar days after the date set for the opening of bids. Pursuant to Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, the Agreement will contain provisions permitting the successful bidder to substitute securities for any monies withheld by the DISTRICT to ensure performance under the Agreement or permitting payment of retentions earned directly into escrow. There will be a mandatory job walk at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the job site: CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 1001 WEST BRIGHTON AVE. EL CENTRO, CA 92243 CENTRAL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT L488 M3,10
Heber Del Sol Family Apartments
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, WBE and Section 3 subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, is located on Pitzer Road, Heber CA 92249, in Imperial County. This is a federal and state funded project with both State DIR and Davis Bacon Prevailing Wage Requirements. Estimated start date is June 2020. Bids must be submitted by 03/16/20. Interested bidders must contact Ruben Partida at (760) 457-6820 for the link to plans and specifications. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://efiling.dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 Public Registration Bill L493 F29,M1,2,3,4,5,6
SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS for City of Calipatria - Bond Financed Street Rehabilitation Project - FY 2019/2020
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Clerk's Office, Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, March 19, 2020, for the construction of The City of Calipatria - Bond Financed Street Rehabilitation Project - FY 2019/2020. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This conference is to inform bidders, subcontractors and suppliers of project requirements. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The work is located in the City of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California. The work includes installation of Asphalt Rubberized Hot Mix (ARHM) pavement, installation of a Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI), conventional A.C. Pavement as a leveling course, P.C.C. infrastructure including spandrels, curb and gutter, driveways, ribbon gutter, and pavement striping. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Proposal Forms Section IV Contract and Bond Forms Section V General Conditions Section VI Special Conditions Section VII Technical Conditions Section VIII Improvement Plans and all addendum(a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages, as determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations, apply and are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Copies of the Specifications and Plans are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the offices of The Holt Group, Inc., and the City of Calipatria:
The Holt Group, Inc. 1601 North Imperial Avenue El Centro, California 92243 (760) 337-3883 Or The City of Calipatria 125 N. Park Avenue Calipatria, California 92233 (760) 348-4141
Technical questions shall be addressed to the above-mentioned office. Copies of the Specifications and Plans may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: March 3, 2020 _______________________ Catherine J. Hoff, City Clerk Published: Imperial Valley Press March 3, 2020 March 10, 2020 L499 M3,10
