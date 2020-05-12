090 Legal Ads|
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) NUMBER 2020-01 PROCUREMENT OF VEHICLES
Issued on: May 7, 2020 Due Date: May 26, 2020 by 11 AM PST The Housing Authority of the City of Calexico (HACC) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase for Seven (7) Vehicles as describe in specifications. The vehicle specifications can be obtained by contacting executive@calexicohousing.org. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M. PST on 05/26/2020 and publicly opened, forthwith at Housing Authority of the City of Calexico, 1006 E. 5th Street, Calexico, CA, 92231. A bid package can be obtained by requesting a copy via email: email executive@calexicohousing.org. L590 M12
