SECTION I -- INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS for City of Calipatria - Bond Financed Street Rehabilitation Project - FY 2020/2021
Sealed proposals will be received at the City Clerk's Office, Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, June 18, 2020, for the construction of The City of Calipatria - Bond Financed Street Rehabilitation Project - FY 2020/2021. At such time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at Calipatria City Hall, 125 N. Park Avenue, Calipatria, California 92233 at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. This conference is to inform bidders, subcontractors and suppliers of project requirements. Bidders attendance at this conference will not be mandatory. The work is located in the City of Calipatria, County of Imperial, State of California. The work includes installation of Asphalt Rubberized Hot Mix (ARHM) pavement, installation of a Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI), conventional A.C. Pavement as a leveling course, P.C.C. infrastructure including spandrels, curb and gutter, driveways, ribbon gutter, and pavement striping. Proposals shall conform to the requirements of this Invitation for Proposals and other documents listed herein and any addenda thereto issued in advance of the proposal opening date. The Contractor shall have a State of California Classification "A" Contractor's license to perform the work. A bid submitted by any contractor not properly licensed at the time of bid opening shall be considered non-responsive and will be rejected. The specifications setting forth requirements and the work to be performed is comprised of the following: Section I Invitation for Proposals Section II Instructions to Bidders Section III Proposal Forms Section IV Contract and Bond Forms Section V General Conditions Section VI Special Conditions Section VII Technical Conditions Section VIII Improvement Plans and all addendum(a). Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents will be provided addendum(a) that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages, as determined by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations, apply and are set forth in the Instruction for Bidders section of the specifications. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. Copies of the Specifications and Plans are available for examination without charge during normal business hours at the offices of The Holt Group, Inc., and the City of Calipatria:
The Holt Group, Inc. 1601 North Imperial Avenue El Centro, California 92243 (760) 337-3883 Or The City of Calipatria 125 N. Park Avenue Calipatria, California 92233 (760) 348-4141
Technical questions shall be addressed to the above-mentioned office. Copies of the Specifications and Plans may be obtained from The Holt Group, Inc., 1601 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, California 92243, (760) 337-3883 by making a non-refundable payment of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) payable to The Holt Group, Inc. for each set of contract documents. This includes shipping charges. Dated: May 19, 2020 _____________________ Catherine J. Hoff, City Clerk Published: Imperial Valley Press May 19, 2020 May 26, 2020 L598 My19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF MULBERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Mulberry Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. The public hearing will be held at: Address: 1391 E Rutherford Rd Brawley, CA 92227 Date: June 9, 2020 Time: 6:30 p.m. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting. The proposed budget will be on file and available for public inspection at the following location(s) and dates should members of the public wish to review the Budget prior to the public hearing. Location: Mulberry Elementary School Office Dates available for inspection: May 28th - June 9th During the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L603 My26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET OF BRAWLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT/ROP OF IMPERIAL COUNTY
The governing board of Brawley Elementary School District/ROP will hold a public hearing on the BUDGET OF THE DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2021, prior to final adoption as required by Education Code Section 42103. On June 23rd at 6:00 pm, the Brawley Elementary School Board meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order N-25-20, issued March 12, 2020, and Government Code Section 54954(e). In an effort to improve access to public information, residents may access meetings remotely, by accessing the link posted on the school District Board Meeting Agenda, located at https://elcentro.agendaonline.net/public/brawley at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. Members of the public who wish to participate in the public hearing may do so via e-mail. All comments on this topic must be submitted by email to pcacatian@besd.org by June 23rd at 2:00 pm. All comments submitted will be read aloud during the meeting. Please note, all email correspondence relating to this meeting will become part of the Board minutes. J. Todd Finnell, Ed.D. County Superintendent of Schools L604 My26
