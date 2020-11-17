090 Legal Ads|
PUBLIC NOTICE IMPERIAL COUNTY RETIREMENT BOARD VACANCY FOR 6TH and 9TH SEAT MEMBERS
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Board of Retirement for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021 ending December 31, 2023. Criteria: 1) Be a fiduciary for the retirement system 2) Decide disability cases 3) Make investment decisions 4) Attend retirement board meetings and educational training. Minimum of one meeting per month (average of 4-6 hrs). Applicants shall be a qualified elector of the county who is not connected with county government in any capacity. Board members are paid $100 per meeting and have all expenses for educational training paid for by the retirement system. If you are interested, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Board's website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Board's office with the option to be submitted via email to blancaacosta@co.imperial.ca.us or cynthiamedina@co.imperial.ca.us no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L859 N17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.