NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No. 147561 Title No. 95522255 Pursuant to Civil Code section 2923.3 - NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/17/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 12/12/2019 at 2:00 PM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 06/30/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-018193, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Imperial County, State of California, executed by Pedro I. Carrion and Rosario M. Carrion, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER'S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the North entrance to the County Courthouse, 939 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS GUARANTEE IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 77 OF BUENA VISTA PARK SUBDIVISION UNIT NO.1, IN THE CITY OF EL CENTRO, COUNTY OF IMPERIAL, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP ON FILE IN BOOK 22, PAGE 31 OF FINAL MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF IMPERIAL COUNTY. APN 054-555-026-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1178 Fieldview Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $270,309.79 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 10/24/2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE. B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE'S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (800) 758-8052 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee's sale or visit this Internet Web site - www.homesearch.com - for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 147561. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-4708883 11/19/2019, 11/26/2019, 12/03/2019 L274 N19,26,D3
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Lillian Guerrero Mark Armenta Lisa Smalley Will be sold at Public Auction on December 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L311 N26,D3
The Imperial County Office of Education-Migrant Education Program Region 6, which is located at 1398 Sperber Road, El Centro, California, 92243 is soliciting bids for University-Based Summer Institute, which 10 school districts with students from K-10th will participate. The University-Based Summer Institute will provide the following services: 1) Recruit and hire 32 University Education Division Teacher Candidates and Professional development providers; be responsible of their hired personnel; 2) Train the School District Migrant Education Summer Teachers; 3) Monitor the implementation of the curriculum that is uniquely designed for Migrant students; 4) Insure personnel provide support for the implementation of the curriculum to include site visitations; 5) Organize a University orientation for parents and students; 6) Conduct surveys by participants and teacher interns; 7) Submit timely monthly financial reports to ICOE. More information regarding bid information please refer to the following website www.icoe.org. Please submit your bids to ICOE-Migrant Education Program Department to Dr. Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP Senior Director at skofford@icoe.org no later than December 20, 2019 at 5 PM. Responses will be provided December 30, 2019. L317 N25,26,27,28,29,D2,3,4,5,6
