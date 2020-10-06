090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE OF AUTOMOBILE(S)
Notice is hereby given pursuant to sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicles at lien sale at said address(s) at said time(s) on: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 to wit: YEAR MAKE VIN LICENSE STATE 12 CHEV 2G1FC1E30C9140255 6WJW742 CA To be sold by: VALLEY TOWING & AUTO INC., 2200 CALIFORNIA COURT, CALEXICO, Imperial COUNTY, CA 92231 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien of the abovesigned for towing, storage, labor, materials and lien charges, together with costs of advertising, and expenses of sale. Clear Choice Lien Service, Inc. P.O. Box 159009 San Diego, CA 92175 10/6/20 CNS-3403258# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L803 O6
