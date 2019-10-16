090 Legal Ads|
Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) is pleased to announce a Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) Program for homebuyers to purchase an owner-occupied primary residence in Imperial, CA. The MCC enables the homebuyer to receive a federal income tax credit of 20% of annual mortgage interest paid. The MCC is available to qualifying persons who have not owned a home in the last three years. The property must be either a single-family detached home, condominium or townhouse. Income Limit Non-Targeted Area, 1 or 2 person $77,500; 3+ persons $89,125. Income Limit Targeted Area, 1 or 2 person $93,000; 3+ persons $108,500. Purchase Price Limits for new or existing property: Non-targeted Area $271,165; Targeted Area $331,423. For more information, call (855) 740-8422, visit www.gsfahome.org or send an inquiry to GSFA, 1215 K Street, Suite 1650, Sacramento, CA 95814. 10/16/19 CNS-3303006# IMPERIAL VALLEY PRESS L216 O16
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DECISION BY THE IMPERIAL COUNTY AIR POLLUTION CONTROL DISTRICT TO ISSUE AN AUTHORITY TO CONSTRUCT PERMIT TO TRIPLE I PRESS, LLC FOR A MODIFICATION TO AIR DISTRICT PERMIT 2913A-3
Pursuant to Rule 206, of Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD) Rules and Regulations, the Air Pollution Control Officer has made a preliminary decision to issue an Authority to Construct (ATC) Permit to Triple I Press, LLC for the modification to Permit No. 2913A-3. Permit 2913A-3 regulates the emissions sources of Triple I Press hay compress facility located at 1982 Tubbs Road Holtville, CA. The proposed modification consists of increasing hours of operation of the hay presses. Authority to Construct Permit No. 2913A-4 will include conditions to ensure that all ICAPCD requirements will be satisfied. The public has an opportunity to submit comments regarding this proposed decision to the ICAPCD. Written comments will be received by the ICAPCD for a period of thirty (30) days after publication of this notice. The closing date for the submission of comments is November 15, 2019. The application and supporting documentation may be examined at the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Office, located at 150 South Ninth Street, El Centro, CA 92243. If you have any questions or would like to receive additional information regarding this matter, please contact Marco Luigi Perrone (ICAPCD Engineer) or Jesus Ramirez (APC Division Manager) at (442) 265-1800. L223 O16
Invitation for Bid
The IV Fairgrounds is currently accepting Invitations for Bids (IFB) for the purchase of a telehandler. The IFB documentation can be obtained at the Fairgrounds office Monday-Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm or downloaded from their website at www.ivfairgrounds.com Bidding closes: October 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm L224 O14,15,16,17,18,19,20
PUBLIC NOTICE Invitations for interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Assessment Appeals Board
Notice is hereby given that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is soliciting interested individuals to serve on the Imperial County Assessment Appeals Board. Vacancies: Two (2) members As per County Ordinance No. 1452, Chapter 2.130, ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARDS, Section 2.130.040 QUALIFICATIONS for members are as follows: No person shall be eligible for appointment as a regular or alternate member of either board unless he or she meets the following criteria: (a) a minimum of five years professional experience in this state as a certified public accountant or public accountant, a licensed real estate broker, an attorney, a property appraiser accredited by a nationally recognized professional organization, or a property appraiser certified by the state office of real estate appraisers (b) is a person who the nominating member of the Board of Supervisors has reason to believe is possessed of competent knowledge of property appraisal and taxation. If you are interested please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209 or by phone 442-265-1020 to request an application or you may obtain a copy at the Clerk of the Boards website. Applications must be completed and submitted to the Clerk of the Boards office no later than October 30, 2019 by 5:00 p.m.
Blanca Acosta
Clerk of the Assessment Appeals Board County of Imperial
