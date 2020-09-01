090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 211700 of the California Self Service Storage Facility Act and Section 21707 of the Business and Professional Code of Section 1988 of the Civil Code of the State of California that the following Unit(s) containing Miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture and clothing belonging to the person(s) indicated. Tenant Name Marcelo A. Ra Marcelo A. Ra Cynthia Rivas Will be sold at Public Auction on September 17th, 2020 at 10:00 AM on the premises where said property is stored and which is located at a self-storage 1857 West Euclid Avenue, in the city of El Centro, county of Imperial, state of California. Sale is sold with limit and reserve purchases must removed by 5:00 P.M. on the date of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at this sale. This sale is subject to prior cancellation. An obligated party. BOND # RED 40083282 L751 Au25,S1
SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL)
NOTICE to DEFENDANT: Nicholas D. Hart, Jerry D. Hart and Does 1-10
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: Aaron McCarty _______________
NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court's lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.
CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): 37-2019-00034629-CU-PA-CTL
The name and address of the court is: San Diego Superior Court, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff's attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Kelly Combs (SBN 265713), 1650 Hotel Circle N., Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92101; (619) 800.1166 DATE: 07/05/2019 Clerk, by J. Jones, Deputy L425 Au25,S1,8,15
