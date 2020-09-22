090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CALEXICO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of the Calexico Unified School District ("District"), at its board meeting to be held on October 22, 2020, will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the proposed School Facility Needs Analysis and Justification Study ("SFNA") for the District, and the establishment of Level 2 School Facility fees of $6.82 and, when applicable, Level 3 School Facility fees of $13.64 (collectively, "Alternative Fees") per square foot of assessable space for residential construction pursuant to Government Code sections 65995.5-65995.7. The adoption of the SFNA and the establishment of the Alternative Fees are necessary to fund the construction and reconstruction of school facilities necessary to accommodate the growth from new development and maintain current levels of educational services in the District. The meeting of the District's Board of Trustees will begin at 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable, via teleconferencing webinar. This meeting will be held pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20 issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020. The Public Hearing will be held solely via teleconferencing webinar and will be made accessible to members of the public seeking to attend and to address the Board. The meeting link will be made available at least 72 hours before the hearing on the District's website and included in the posted Board agenda. The SFNA and any related documents regarding the proposed adoption of the Alternative Fees are available at the following link: https://www.cusdk12.org/Forms--Information/index.html, under the 'Facilities Fee Schedule'. Members of the public are invited to comment in writing on or before October 21, 2020 submitted to the following link: http://bit.ly/cusd-livestream, or appear in person to the public hearing via teleconference. Any person challenging the adoption of the SFNA or the establishment of the Alternative Fees in a court of competent jurisdiction after the conclusion of the public hearing may be limited to only those issues raised at the hearing or in written correspondences received by the District by the deadline. If you require additional information, please contact Cesar Vega, Assistant Superintendent - Business Services, at cvega@cusdk12.org. L781 S22
