090 Legal Ads|
Calexico Fire Headquarters Station Bid
Duggins Construction, Inc, General Contractor, License #290934 located at 341 Crown Court, Imperial, CA 92251, is hereby soliciting construction bids including DVBE, MBE, and WBE subcontractors ALL BUILDING TRADES. The project, Calexico Fire Headquarters station is located on 430 E. 5th Street, in Calexico CA 92231. This is a state with Prevailing Wage Requirements. Bids must be submitted by 05/01/20. Interested bidders may get copies of the plans and specifications from the link below. All Subcontractors are required to register with the DIR https://dir.ca.gov in accordance with SD 854 "Public Registration Bill". For further information, questions or concerns you can contact Oscar Grijalva (project Manager) at Oscar@dugginsconstruction.com or Karla Be at Karla@dugginsconstruction.com (project Manager assistant) or call 760-355-5600 http://www.dugginsconstruction.com/bids/ L560 A11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.