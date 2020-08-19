090 Legal Ads|
COUNTY OF IMPERIAL PART I BIDDING INFORMATION NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the County Administration Center located at 940 Main Street in El Centro, California 92243, until 2:30 O'clock p.m. on September 18, 2020 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at the above stated time and place, for construction in accordance with the specifications therefore, to which special reference is made, as follows:
CLARK RD IMPROVEMENTS FROM WAHL RD TO 0.5mi NORTH OF SR-98 AND FROM HEBER RD TO 0.5mi NORTH OF HEBER RD IN IMPERIAL COUNTY Federal Project No. STBGL-5958(114) County Project No. 6598
The DBE Contract Goal for the projects is 13% The contractor shall possess a California contractor's license, Class A, at the time this contract is awarded. In all contracts subject to this part where federal funds are involved, no bid submitted shall be invalidated by the failure of the bidder to be licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. However, at the time the contract is awarded, the contractor shall be properly licensed in accordance with the laws of the State of California. The first payment for work or material under any contract shall not be made unless and until the Registrar of Contractors verifies to the agency that the records of the Contractors' State License Board indicate that the contractor was properly licensed at the time other contract was awarded. Any bidder or contractor not so licensed shall be subject to all legal penalties imposed by law, including, but not limited to, any appropriate disciplinary action by the Contractors' State License Board. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE "BUY AMERICA" PROVISIONS OF THE SURFACE TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANCE ACT OF 1982 AS AMENDED BY THE INTERMODAL SURFACE TRANSPORTATION EFFICIENCY ACT OF 1991. Bids are required for the entire work described herein. The contractor does not have the option to submit a bid proposal on only a portion of the following described work. The contractor must respond with a bid proposal for Base Bid. Recommendation of selection to award Base Bid will be based on cost and budget availability at time of award. For purposes of determination of the lowest bid, Public Contract Code Section 20103.8 (a) will be used.
Plans, specifications, and proposal forms (bid documents) for bidding this project can be obtained at the office of the Imperial County Department of Public Works; 155 South 11th Street, El Centro, CA 92243. A $100.00 fee is required (no refund will be made). Mail service is available at an additional cost of $15.00 per set of documents. Make checks payable to the County of Imperial Department of Public Works. Alternately, the bid documents can be found on Imperial County Public Works website under "Projects Out to Bid" at www.co.imperial.ca.us/PublicWorks/Index.htm. Only those firms who have purchased the bid documents and the required trade journals will be directly provided any addendums that may be issued for this project prior to the bid opening date. Every attempt will be made to post addendums on the above mentioned Imperial County Public Works website as well. This contract is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code, Section 12990. Inquiries or questions based on alleged patents ambiguity of the plans, specifications, or estimate must be communicated as a bidder inquiry prior to bid opening. Any such inquiries or questions, submitted after bid opening, will not be treated as a bid protest. Bid security shall accompany the bid in the form of a certified or cashier's check, or a Bid Bond for ten (10) percent of the maximum bid amount being proposed. The successful bidder shall furnish a payment bond and a performance bond, both equal to 100% of the contract amount. The submission of a labor and materials bond (payment bond) is required on projects in excess of $25,000.00. Bidders are advised that, they may substitute securities in place retained funds withheld by County. Cal. Pub. Cont. Code Section 22300. Alternatively, an escrow agreement, in the form prescribed by the code, may be used by the bidder. The County of Imperial hereby affirms and notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, sex, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Federal, State and local regulations and reporting requirements applicable to the proposed work must be complied with for this project. Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the general prevailing rate of wages in the County in which the work is to be done has been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations and are on file and available from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors located at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street, El Centro, CA 92243. These wages are also available from the California Department of Industrial Relations' Internet web site at http://www.dir.ca.gov. Future effective general prevailing wage rates, which have been predetermined and are on file with the California Department of Industrial Relations are referenced but not printed in the general prevailing wage rates. Attention is directed to the Federal minimum wage rate requirements set forth elsewhere in these special provisions. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the general prevailing wage rates determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Department will not accept lower State wage rates not specifically included in the Federal minimum wage determinations. This includes "helper" (or other classifications based on hours of experience) or any other classification not appearing in the Federal wage determinations. Where Federal wage determinations do not contain the State wage rate determination otherwise available for use by the Contractor and subcontractors, the Contractor and subcontractors shall pay not less than the Federal minimum wage rate, which most closely approximates the duties of the employees in question. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rates predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State for similar classifications of labor, the Contractor and his subcontractor shall pay not less than the higher wage rate. The Contractor represents and warrants that it and its subcontractors are not ineligible to work for the County due to violations of Sections 1777.1 and 1777.7 of the Labor Code. Bidders are advised that, as required by federal law, the State has established a statewide overall DBE goal. This County of Imperial federal-aid contract is considered to be part of the statewide overall DBE goal. The Agency is required to report to Caltrans on DBE participation for all Federal-Aid contracts each year so that attainment efforts may be evaluated. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free "hotline" service to report bid rigging activities. Bid rigging activities can be reported Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., eastern time, telephone no. 1-800-424-9071. Anyone with knowledge of possible bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities should use the "hotline" to report these activities. The "hotline" is part of the DOT's continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially and caller anonymity will be respected. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of seventy five (75) days after the date set for the opening thereof. Monies withheld by the owner to ensure performance under the contract may be released in accordance with Government Code Section 4590 and these contract documents.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
L744 Au19
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brawley Planning Commission will consider approving two parcel maps at the next regularly scheduled meeting on 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 for the following project: 1. A parcel map (PM 20-02) was submitted by Raymond Todd Dial, on behalf of property owners Jerry Dean William and Karen Dee William on property locatated at 154 Norman Court, also known as the North 110 Feet of the South 372 feet of Lot 22 Brawley Subdivision 1, City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN 047-480-025. The parcel map was submitted to subdivide one parcel into two parcels to allow for the construction of two single family homes. 2. A parcel map (PM 20-03) was submitted by Raymond Todd Dial, on behalf of property owners Marie C Avila and Luis Avila and applicant R. Garcia Construction on property locatated at 1661 C Street, also known as The West 63 Feet & the East 126 Feet of West 189 Feet of Lot 2 Brawley Subsivision Excluding the North 30 Feet, City of Brawley, County of Imperial, State of California, APN: 047-250-041. The parcel map was submitted to subdivide three parcels out of the existing parcel for to allow for the construction of three single family homes. State of California Governor Gavin Newsom waived specific portions of the Brown Act by Executive Order for the period that social distancing measures are recommended. As the Planning Commission is observing social distancing protocols as recommended, to maintain social distancing, physical presence is strongly discouraged. Alternative methods of participation are encouraged and should a member of the public wish to provide public comments, please submit written comments via email to amontano@brawley-ca.gov or contact the Planning Division Office at 760/344.8822. The meeting to be held virtually, broadcasted live at www.facebook.com/TheHubatBrawleyEOC Copies of all project documents are available for public review outside the Planning Division located at 205 S. Imperial Avenue. Persons with questions should contact Gordon R. Gaste, Planning Director at 760-344-8822 or ggaste@brawley-ca.gov. DATED: August 19, 2020 Alma Benavides, City Clerk IV PRESS L746 Au19
Notice of Public Hearing Imperial County Board of Supervisors
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Imperial will conduct a virtual/in-person public hearing on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Board Chambers, County Administrative Center, located at 940 West Main Street, Suite 211, El Centro, California to discuss the submittal of an application in response to the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program 2019-2020 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) and to solicit citizen input on possible competitive and over the counter activities to be included in the application. The Community Development and Economic Development allocations of the State CDBG program will be published in a combined "Notice of Funding Availability" (NOFA) each program year. Eligible cities and counties may submit Community Development and Housing applications for CDBG funds under the 2020 NOFA for a maximum per application request of $ 3,500,000. It is estimated that the funding of the State 2020 CDBG program allocation is approximately $60,000,000. The Economic Development "Over-the-Counter" (OTC) allocation has an approximate maximum limit of $12,600,000. The NOFA also includes the Native American and Colonia allocations. The Native American allocation is only for areas with high concentrations of low-income Native American residents, who are not part of a federally recognized Native American Indian tribe or Rancheria. The Colonia funding is only for designated communities within 150 miles of the Mexican American border. ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES UNDER THE ABOVE ALLOCATIONS IN THE 2020 NOFA CONSIST OF: HOMEOWNERSHIP ASSISTANCE AND HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMS; PUBLIC FACILITY AND PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS PROJECTS (INCLUDING PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS IN SUPPORT OF NEW HOUSING CONSTRUCTION); PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS, PLANNING STUDIES, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS ASSISTANCE AND MICROENTERPRISE ACTIVITIES. ELIGIBLE ACTIVITIES PAID FOR WITH STATE CDBG FUNDS MUST MEET ONE OF THE THREE NATIONAL OBJECTIVES LISTED IN CDBG FEDERAL STATUTES AS FOLLOWS: BENEFIT TO LOW -MODERATE INCOME HOUSEHOLDS OR PERSONS; ELIMINATION OF SLUMS AND BLIGHT; OR MEETING URGENT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT NEED (WITH PRIOR DEPARTMENT APPROVAL). The County of Imperial anticipates submitting an application under the NOFA published during this program year. The County of Imperial anticipates submitting a grant application under the CDBG Colonia Allocation NOFA in the amount of
$3,000,000 - Niland Colonia Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
The County of Imperial has or anticipates receiving approximately $20,000 in CDBG Program Income that must be expended prior to expending awarded grant funds. The purpose of this public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the (jurisdiction) should apply for under the State CDBG program. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Imperial County Executive Office at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243, or via telephone at (442) 265-1001. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the County of Imperial, at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 208, or you may call Imperial County Executive Office at (442) 265-1001. In addition, information is available for review at the Clerk of the Board office located at 940 W. Main Street, Suite 209, El Centro between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday. The County of Imperial promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.
Blanca Acosta Clerk of the Board of Supervisors County of Imperial
L747 Au19
