090 Legal Ads|
NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE
On or after August 27, 2020, Ted De Vesta, Administrator of the Estate of William Scurlock, will sell at private sale, to the highest and best bidder, subject to confirmation by the court, the real property located at 1885 Derrick Road, El Centro, California, legally described as: That portion of the Southwest quarter of Track 68 in Township 16 South, Range 12 East, S.B.M., as per plat of United States Land Office at Los Angeles, California, further described as follows: Beginning at a point of the East line of said Southwest quarter of Track 68 at the intersection of said East line and the North line of the railroad right of way; as said railroad right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence West 300 feet along the North line of said railroad right of way; thence North and parallel with the East line of said Southwest quarter of said Track 68 to a point which is 114 feet South of the South line of the right of way of U.S. Highway 80 as said highway right of way was located on December 23, 1947; thence East 48 feet and parallel with said South line of the right of way for U.S. Highway 80 to the Northeasterly line of that certain parcel of land conveyed to Grant I. Scott and Grant H. Scott by deed dated December 23, 1947 and recorded January 26, 1948 in Book 697 at page 97 of Official Records as Document No. 17; thence Southeasterly along said Northeasterly line to the point of beginning. Bids, offers, or request to inspect this property must be in writing and delivered to Childers & Associates, attorney for Ted De Vesta, at his office, 1430 Broadway Street, El Centro, CA 92243, on or before August 27, 2020. The specific terms of the sale are set forth in writing and may be inspected at the office of Childers and Associates, who reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For more information contact Childers and Associates at (760)353-3484. L750 Au20,23,26
